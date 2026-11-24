Parker McCollum and Lyle Lovett complete the 2027 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo lineup alongside Keith Urban. See the full schedule and ticket details for the 2027 event.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo officially completed its 2027 musical roster on Tuesday with the confirmation of country stars Parker McCollum and Lyle Lovett. These two headliners round out the final wave of artists for the popular three-week festival. The organization announced the additions in an official news release that confirmed their roles as the concluding major acts. This completion brings the total number of distinct musical performers to twenty-two for the upcoming season.

Parker McCollum is scheduled to perform on Wednesday, February 17, at 7 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. His evening slot places his concert near the middle of the festival run, offering a prime time for attendance. Lyle Lovett will close out the musical schedule with a Wildcard show on Saturday, February 27, at noon. Lovett's appearance at the Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds marks the final musical highlight of the event.

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The complete lineup now features a diverse array of country music acts spanning multiple generations and styles. Previously announced headliners include Keith Urban, who performs twice on Saturday, February 20, at both noon and 7:30 p.m. Other notable acts include Flatland Cavalry, Turnpike Troubadours, Kaitlyn Butts, ZZ Top, Randy Rogers, Los Tigres del Norte, and Jo Dee Messina. This extensive list ensures broad appeal for traditional and contemporary country fans alike.

Keith Urban has a long-standing relationship with the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, having performed there multiple times in recent years. His most recent appearance occurred during the previous year's event, which underscores his continued popularity with local audiences. The festival leverages this familiarity to draw consistent crowds throughout the entire duration of the stock show. Urban's double performance schedule highlights his central role in the 2027 entertainment strategy.

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The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo takes place from February 11 to February 28 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. These two primary venues host all musical performances and rodeo events during the three-week period. The geographic concentration of these sites facilitates easy movement for attendees planning to visit multiple shows. The festival offers a structured and comprehensive schedule for visitors to plan their attendance.

Tickets for all events, including the performances by Parker McCollum and Lyle Lovett, are available at sarodeo.com and Ticketmaster. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early to secure preferred seating for popular acts like Keith Urban. The official channels ensure secure and accurate access to the full schedule of events. Detailed scheduling information is accessible via the official Stock Show website to support logistical planning for large crowds.