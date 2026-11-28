The Denver Broncos got thumped, 27-5, by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday and had a pair of under-the-radar offensive issues exposed in the process.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on during an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. , did nothing with the actually productive offensive drives they did manage to mount and let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers in the process.

One loss, even a thorough one, does not change the fact that Sean Payton’s team is in a good spot at 8-3 and tied atop the division with Kansas City. It does, though, raise at least the start of questions about what this team’s ceiling ultimately is. There’s still time to find cures for some ills and to improve down the stretch, of course, but the season’s not young anymore and Denver’s warts have been difficult to excise.1.

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The three turnovers were disastrous, but the Broncos offense also consistently hurt itself when it got going, too Any three-turnover game is going to be difficult to win in the NFL. When two of them turn into defensive touchdowns for the other team, the road gets even steeper.