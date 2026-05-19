Parker charged with felony child neglect after leaving student in classroom with gun that killed teacher

Parker is accused of several counts of felony child neglect related to the January 2023 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, where a 6-year-old student armed with a gun shot and killed a first grade teacher, Prior.

An assistant principal at a Virginia elementary school shook off repeated warnings that a 6-year-old student had a gun that was later used to shoot his teacher, a prosecutor said Tuesday, accusing Ebony Parker, the school's former assistant principal , of several counts of felony child neglect related to the January 2023 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia .

Parker was charged with eight counts of felony child neglect due to leaving a student in a classroom with a gun, after allegedly being notified of the weapon's presence and failing to take appropriate action. Criminal charges against school officials after a school shooting are quite rare, experts say





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Assistant Principal Child Neglect Richneck Elementary School Virginia School Shooting Felony Child Neglect School Officials Prosecution Attorney Curtis Rogers

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