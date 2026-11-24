A new drop *and* a sale?! Sign us up.

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If you’re true to this and not new to this, then you knowis probably the only other time you can save money on a sweatshirt, and a new one at that. To ring in the special holiday and massive shopping day, Parke is doing another drop we’re sure you’ll want to keep close to your heart. Allow us to introduce you to the Keepsake Edit — the collection that pays homage to this year’s wins and then some.

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Keep scrolling to learn more about what you can expect in the upcoming drop. Parke’s Black Friday Sale Is About to Start & It’s Sooo Good This Year — Here’s What to Know, Plus Info on Their Keepsake DropSo this week’s drop is a little more special than the last. In this upcoming edit, you’ll probably see familiar styles that sold out from previous collections, plus pieces from the brand’s archives.

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Here you’ll find looks that go all the way back to earlier this year, from theBut beyond getting a second chance at this year’s most-loved items, the Keepsake edit also includes new pieces that feel like wearing a “scrapbook” of Parke, featuring different patches that celebrate the brand’s accomplishments this year. Now, without further ado, take a closer look at the upcoming Keepsake edit and what from the archives will be on the site tomorrow.

Parke’s Black Friday Sale Is About to Start & It’s Sooo Good This Year — Here’s What to Know, Plus Info on Their Keepsake DropShe© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.