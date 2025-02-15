Park Police Officer Shoots Man Who Drove into Lake and Approached Her with a Knife

A San Antonio Park Police officer shot a man who drove his car into Woodlawn Lake Park and approached the officer with a knife. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon, prompting a response from police who were dispatched to the scene.

A man was hospitalized after a San Antonio Park Police officer shot at him when he approached her with a knife, San Antonio police said. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Cincinnati Avenue after a 30-year-old man drove a vehicle through Woodlawn Lake Park and drove into the lake, according to SAPD. A park police officer went to check on the driver.

The driver then took out a knife and exited the vehicle, approaching the officer while holding the knife “in an aggressive manner,” police said. The officer kept backing away and told the man to back down. When he continued approaching her, she fired two rounds at him. The officer has been with San Antonio Park Police for nine years, SAPD said.





