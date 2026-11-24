A 60-year-old man was taken to a hospital after a park officer found him lying in the roadway with an apparent injury on the city’s West Side, according to preliminary information from the San Antonio Police

SAN ANTONIO - A 60-year-old man was taken to a hospital after a park officer found him lying in the roadway with an apparent injury on the city’s West Side, According to preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department, the incident was reported in the 3100 block of West Commerce Street at 8:02 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

A park officer was traveling westbound on West Commerce Street when they saw the man, described as the complainant, “laying in the roadway with obvious injury,” police said. The man was transported to a local hospital. The case remains an active investigation, and police said information is subject to change. HONDO, Texas: A man died after a 2:20 a.m. motorcycle crash on Avenue T. Police say witnesses reported a dispute and physical altercation tied to the case.

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The driver walked away unhurt. Debris closed the ramp for hours after the 4:30 a.m. crash. More than six years after Shawn Michael Galtan was found dead on the side of a Bexar County road, an arrest affidavit says investigators believe he was killed during a robbery planned through Facebook messages. The