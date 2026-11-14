Park Forest Annexation Sparks Tax Fears in Will County

Park Forest seeks to annex 25 Will County parcels amid high local tax rates. Residents warn of doubled bills, questioning the fairness of subsidizing infrastructure they do not use.

Residents in unincorporated areas of Will County are mounting a fierce opposition to the Village of Park Forest's latest attempt to expand its municipal boundaries. The proposed annexation of 25 specific parcels has ignited a sharp debate regarding property tax ation, infrastructure responsibilities, and local governance rights. Homeowners argue that merging with Park Forest would likely cause their property tax bills to nearly double, a financial shock they find unjustified given the services they currently receive.

The Annexation Proposal Details

The Village of Park Forest formally advanced this expansion during its meeting on November 2. During this session, the Park Forest Village Board approved two distinct annexation ordinances that target 25 separate parcels located in unincorporated Will County. One of these ordinances encompasses 22 parcels situated within the Park Forest Estate subdivision, specifically along Hawthorne and Spruce avenues. The second ordinance covers three additional parcels located along Monee Road, positioned just south of the Thorn Creek Nature Center.

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Jon Kindseth, the Village Manager for Park Forest, presented the technical and financial justification for these moves. He explained that the village has been subsidizing communities outside its official limits for decades. Kindseth argued that it is now time for these residents to begin sharing the cost of the municipal services and infrastructure that have been extended to their properties. He emphasized that the village is not annexing these properties as a money grab, but rather to help offset the tax burden on existing Park Forest homeowners by broadening the tax base.

Infrastructure Costs and Fiscal Reality

Kindseth highlighted specific infrastructure projects that illustrate the financial disparity between the village and the unincorporated neighbors. He noted that decades ago, Park Forest extended water lines nearly a mile down Monee Road to serve two unincorporated subdivisions. The village also built sanitary sewer capacity to serve those specific properties and has maintained the necessary infrastructure since that time. Currently, the water main along Monee Road is undersized and slowly failing, resulting in increasing water loss. The village estimates that replacing this critical water main will cost approximately $500,000, with the work scheduled for 2027 or 2028.

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Furthermore, Kindseth pointed to Stuenkel Road as another example of municipal subsidization. He stated that the village paid to resurface the portion of Stuenkel Road in 2021, even though the properties along that stretch are technically outside the boundaries of Park Forest. Village leaders argue that adding these properties to the tax base is a necessary step to distribute these heavy infrastructure costs more equitably. They believe this expansion could potentially ease the tax burden on existing Park Forest homeowners who have carried these costs for years.

Competing Views on Fairness and Services

Opposition to the annexation is vocal and deeply rooted in resident experience. Larry McClellan, who has lived in his home in unincorporated Will County for 25 years, stated that he chose the neighborhood specifically because he wanted to live outside a municipality. He feels caught off guard by the proposal and believes the neighborhood is part of a larger, coordinated effort to expand Park Forest's boundaries without proper consultation. McClellan walked reporters through a map showing the neighborhood and the properties targeted for annexation, emphasizing that residents were never asked if they wanted to be annexed.

Other residents, such as Matthew Gross, question what additional services they would actually receive under the new jurisdiction. Gross noted that he relies on private wells and septic systems. He argued that these private arrangements would continue even if his property becomes part of Park Forest. Gross stated that the village does not plow his road and that he receives no direct municipal services, making the potential tax increase seem entirely unfair. He feels that paying into a system that offers no tangible benefit to him is a punitive measure rather than a fair exchange.

Impact on Taxpayers and Future Outlook

The annexation debate is occurring against a backdrop of significant fiscal challenges for Park Forest itself. Data from the Cook County Treasurer's Office reveals that Park Forest has one of the lowest property tax collection rates in the county. For the 2021 tax year, Park Forest collected only 83% of the property taxes billed as of January 25, 2023. This placed the village among the 15 municipalities with the lowest collection rates in all of Cook County, where the countywide collection rate was significantly higher at 96%. The report also found a correlation between higher shares of vacant lots and lower property tax collection rates.

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The Cook County Treasurer's office also found that Park Forest had the highest composite property tax rate in Cook County for the 2021 tax year, at 41.6% of assessed value. The report warned that lower tax collections could put pressure on local governments to seek higher property tax levies, which could lead to even higher tax rates and add to the burden on property owners. Erica Lese, who lives in unincorporated Will County with her son August Fox, worries that annexation would force her to pay for water infrastructure she does not use. She highlighted that other people in Park Forest do not even have water, making the prospect of paying for shared usage seem unreasonable. While the village points to benefits such as access to its library and pool, many residents remain unconvinced that these perks justify the potential financial strain of doubling their tax bills.