Tyler Barton had been missing since leaving to work on Monday.

Tyler Barton, a Red Rocks and City of Littleton worker, went missing on Nov. 16 in his gray Toyota near Littleton. From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027. Law enforcement officials believe that a body found in Park County late Thursday, Nov. 19, is that of Tyler Barton.since Monday, Nov. 16.

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According to his wife and friends, he was last seen in the Littleton area at around 5 a.m. Barton was headed to a second job from his home in Roxborough that morning in a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, but he never arrived.

“While the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, there is currently no evidence to suggest foul play,” a statement released on Nov. 19 from LPD reads. One of social media’s most infamous instigators could be your neighborAccording to LPD, the Park County Coroner’s Office is working to make an official identification and determine the cause and manner of death.

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Barton was the media production and engineering manager for the City of Littleton, “single-handedly” operating Littleton’s PEG station, Littleton Channel 8, and producing all of the city’s video content, according to a statement from the city. He also worked as a camera operator for Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment. A friend to many in the live event space and Littleton area, Barton quickly gained attention in local news and on social media after he dissapeared.

“His work behind the scenes helped keep the Littleton community informed and connected to its local government. But he was more than an employee; he was a dear friend and loved by those who had the opportunity to work with him,” LPD’s statement says. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027.since February 2024. He’s been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named aby Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes