Parisian Mom Travel Essentials: Chic Returns, Roomy Pockets, & Stylish Footwear

Discover how to channel Parisian mom style while on the go with our guide to chic travel essentials: easy silhouettes, soulful prints, roomy pockets, and refined footwear that elevate any look

want to look like a Parisian rich mom? Luckily, you don’t need a plane ticket to channel effortless Left Bank energy. These, relaxed silhouettes and prints with a little soul.

Whether you’re running errands, lounging at the beach or meeting the girls for lunch, these 11survives a suitcase, a train ride and a café lunch without a single iron. Roomy pockets seal the deal.is already charming, but add in the delicate tie-neck detail and it’s retro without feeling dated. It tucks cleanly into trousers and skirts. Remember when dad sneakers and clunky clogs were everywhere?

That moment is over. Everyone’s replacing polarizing kicks with these sleek, expensive-looking styles that make any outfit appear polished. Refined footwear is officially back! We’re talking about chic flats, summery sandals, clean sneakers and mules you can slip on without a second thought.

These 13 summer expensive-looking midi skirtDitch the Basic Sundress — These Elevated Picks Are What Stylish Moms Wear Dresses are a hit or miss. Sometimes they look chic, other times they look thrown together at the last minute. But the most fashionable moms wear elevated sundress styles that look intentional and rich, and we rounded up 17 of go-to dresses worth grabbing. Somehow, they start at only $8!

These dreamy summer dresses prove Bethenny Frankel Has Us Ready to Swap Sticky Bras for Nipple CoversVIEW DEAL





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Parisian Mom Style Travel Essentials Chic Effortless Soulful Prints Roomy Pockets Refined Footwear Flats Summer Dresses Dad Sneakers Clunky Clogs

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