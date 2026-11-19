Parisian jeweler Statement and cashmere specialist Bompard have teamed up for a capsule spanning a scarf ring and brooch.

brand Bompard and Parisian jewelry brand Statement have teamed up to add a touch of metal to soft knits, with a two-piece The accessories comprise a scarf ring and a brooch that takes its design cues from the jeweler’s Rivet collection.

Statement founder Amélie Huynh said the collection was inspired by rings used on the backs of paintings to hang and hold the works, in “a celebration of the invisible bond that keeps us steady, connected and close. ”Bompard said the two designs had been developed as “manifesto jewels,” with the ring imagined as “an object at the crossroads of savoir-faire” that transforms an everyday gesture.

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The brooch “punctuateswith a precious glint and allows the silhouette to be draped freely, accentuating the waist of a sweater or refreshing a look with a touch of light. ” Priced at 250 euros, the two designs, available in palladium-plated or gold-tone brass, will be available from Bompard stores, Statement’sreflects the French knitwear company’s effort to grow beyond its core knitwear while keeping cashmere at the center of its offer after marking its 40th anniversary last year.

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At the time, chief executive officer Laurence Lévy said the company was planning to branch out with new materials, styles and accessories. Collaborations are also a new development for seven-year-old Statement, which launched the “Portrait Joailler” series spotlighting people who inspired Huynh.

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