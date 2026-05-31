Paris Saint-Germain Victory Sparks Violent Clashes Across France

PSG's Champions League win triggered violent celebrations in Paris and other French cities, leading to 780 arrests and 57 injured officers. Interior Minister Nuñez confirmed the situation is under control but warned of firm police response to any further unrest.

Paris erupted into chaos Saturday night after Paris Saint-Germain clinched the Champions League title, with violent celebrations leaving a trail of destruction across the city and other French urban centers.

According to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, police detained 780 individuals nationwide, including 480 in the Paris area alone, as fans set off fireworks, vandalized shops, and engaged in clashes with law enforcement. The unrest, which followed PSG's victory over Arsenal in Budapest, resulted in 57 officers sustaining injuries, most of them minor, and one serious accident when a car plowed into a restaurant terrace, leaving two people wounded.

Nuñez provided an update Sunday morning, stating that the situation was largely under control, though he acknowledged that sporadic incidents continued overnight. The majority of celebrations were peaceful, he emphasized, with the worst disturbances concentrated near the Champs-Élysées and the Parc des Princes stadium. Despite the violence, Nuñez confirmed that the official team celebration scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Champ de Mars, near the Eiffel Tower, would proceed as planned.

He warned that police would respond with firmness and determination to any further unrest. Following the public event, the PSG squad is set to meet with President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. Witnesses described scenes of mayhem as thousands of fans flooded the streets around the Arc de Triomphe, setting off flares and blaring car horns. Around 20,000 people gathered on the Champs-Élysées, where police in riot gear worked to contain the crowd.

Smaller groups broke away to vandalize shops, set garbage and self-service bicycles on fire, and torch vehicles. In the upscale 8th arrondissement, a mob attempted to storm a police station but was swiftly dispersed by officers. The Paris prosecutors' office reported that 277 individuals were placed in police custody, 82 of them minors, facing charges ranging from assaulting police to theft and public order offenses.

The violence evoked memories of last year's title celebration, which left 201 people injured and resulted in over 500 arrests. As the city begins to clean up the damage, authorities are bracing for further potential unrest during the scheduled commemorations, while fans hope the team's triumph can eventually be celebrated without turmoil





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