Paris Saint-Germain's WAGs Celebrate Champions League Victory with Stunning Support

The article highlights the role of Paris Saint-Germain's glamorous WAGs in supporting their partners during the tense Champions League final against Arsenal. The WAGs shared behind-the-scenes footage of them watching the penalty shootout and celebrating wildly after PSG's victory.

Paris Saint-Germain 's triumphant stars were joined on the pitch by their glamorous WAGs after beating Arsenal on penalties to win the Champions League . The French giants were crowned European champions for a second successive year after beating the Gunners 4-3 in a tense shootout in Budapest.

PSG's star-studded squad were supported by their stunning other halves, who shared behind the scenes footage of them watching the nervy shootout and celebrating wildly after victory was secured. In stark contrast, Arsenal's distraught stars did not stick around for long as they race back to London with their families for Sunday's Premier League trophy parade after clinching the domestic title





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