Paris Saint-Germain Aims to Make History in Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain is looking to solidify their claim as the best team of this era by winning the Champions League title. With a team that combines brilliant offense with energy and tenacity, they're a force to be reckoned with. But they still have a long way to go to approach Real Madrid's 15 titles.

Fans of Paris Saint-Germain light flares in the stands during the first leg of the Champions League semifinals between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris on April 28, 2026.

The Champions League trophy is on the line in the final in Budapest on Saturday. For Paris Saint-Germain and coach Luis Enrique, it's not just about winning the title. They're also looking to solidify their claim as the best team of this era.

'I came to the club thinking: 'My goal is to make history', and we've indeed made history. We want to keep writing the history because we believe we still have more to achieve,' said Luis Enrique. Paris Saint-Germain is already in the conversation when it comes to judging the best teams that have won the title in the Champions League era. But sometimes, it takes cold, hard facts to make it clear.

Barcelona is close to signing English striker Anthony Gordon, according to AP sources. A win in the Puskas Arena would make Paris Saint-Germain the second team to revalidate the trophy since the old European Cup was renamed the Champions League in 1992. Barcelona under Pep Guardiola won two in three years. AC Milan and Juventus each reached three consecutive finals in the 90s, but only won one each.

Ajax and Manchester United took the defense of the title to the final, only to fall at the last hurdle. Real Madrid, the club with the most European titles, finally broke that trend by winning three in a row from 2016 to 2018. What was once considered impossible is now a very real possibility for Paris Saint-Germain if they win on Saturday. Luis Enrique would join Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane as triple Champions League winners.

His motivation is not based on personal recognition. After winning the Champions League with Barcelona, Luis Enrique has built a Paris Saint-Germain team that has set the standard in Europe over the past two seasons. They combine brilliant offense with energy and tenacity that seems to be taking the sport in a new direction. A team that plays with a high risk of being exposed in defense in exchange for the maximum reward.

In their best version, Paris Saint-Germain seems unstoppable, and their 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in the final last year was the most dominant performance in the 70-year history of the tournament. With a squad with an average age of under 24, there's potential for them to dominate for years to come. Desire Doue, the hero of two goals in the final last year, is just 20. The tireless midfielder Joao Neves is 21.

It's clear in Paris Saint-Germain's performances - like their 5-4 win over Bayern Munich in the semifinals - that this is a special team, but titles are needed to confirm their status among the greatest. For many, the Barcelona team under Guardiola that won in 2009 and 2011 with Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andres Iniesta is the benchmark of the modern era.

For some, the Barcelona team under Luis Enrique that won in 2015, led by Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez, was even better. In terms of statistics, no one can match the Real Madrid team under Zinedine Zidane with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos, who won three consecutive titles. Over a five-year period, Real Madrid was European champion four times.

In general, Paris Saint-Germain still has a long way to go to approach Real Madrid's 15 titles, having won the Champions League for the first time last year. But they can solidify their claim to be considered the best team of their era. Undoubtedly, Paris Saint-Germain has taken its time to reach this point.

Backed by Qatari wealth, they bought the best players in the world in their attempt to conquer Europe - Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - while spending millions of dollars. It wasn't until they shifted their focus to a more team-based model - even with superstars acquired at an exorbitant cost - that Paris Saint-Germain reached the top. The Galacticos Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe left, and Doue, Joao Neves, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia arrived.

Ousmane Dembele, a player who hadn't lived up to expectations in Barcelona, rose to the challenge in Paris as the talisman of a spectacularly talented but inexperienced group. A semifinal in their first campaign under Luis Enrique was followed by last year's title win and the opportunity to string together titles this season.

'I'd say last season had more pressure because everyone was like: 'It's now! We can't lose this time!

' This time, there's pressure because we believe we deserve it,' said Luis Enrique. While Paris Saint-Germain aims to make history, Arsenal is looking to pull off a surprise and win their first Champions League title





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