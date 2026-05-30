Paris riots flare after Arsenal takes early lead over PSG in Champions League clash

Arsenal's early goal against Paris Saint Germain sparked violent confrontations in the French capital, leading to tear gas, arrests and widespread chaos as fans celebrated and clashed with police.

Riots erupted in Paris moments after Arsenal opened the scoring against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League . Within five minutes Kai Havertz struck a powerful header that hit the top of the net, prompting a wave of celebration among Arsenal supporters gathered in cafés and public squares.

The joy quickly turned into chaos as crowds of fans, many watching the match on large television screens set up outside bars, began clashing with police forces. French police responded with tear gas, baton charges and a significant deployment of riot gear to contain the disorder. Witnesses reported chairs and bottles being hurled at officers, who in turn moved in to make arrests.

The tension escalated when a group of PSG fans climbed scaffolding on a building near the Rue de Rivoli, a major shopping avenue, prompting additional police intervention to bring them down. The scene was further intensified by the use of flares by both sides, with firefighters rushing to extinguish the incendiary devices as smoke filled the streets. The atmosphere shifted in the second half when Ousmane Dembele equalised for PSG with a composed penalty in the 65th minute.

The goal sparked a second surge of unrest, this time mixed with jubilant chants from PSG supporters. Police reports indicated that around ten people were detained outside the Parc des Princes, where the match was being broadcast live to the city. Additional arrests were made near the Champs Elysees after a bus stop was vandalised during a confrontation between supporters and law enforcement.

In the Montmartre district, individuals wearing balaclavas and wielding iron bars were observed, adding to the volatile environment. A notably violent episode occurred close to the Champs Elysees when a car drove into a group of fans, injuring several bystanders and prompting an immediate police response. Authorities deployed approximately five thousand police officers and gendarmes across the capital to manage the crowds gathered for what was expected to be a historic final.

The incident highlighted the growing problem of football‑related violence in France, recalling the 43 arrests made during the previous year's Champions League semi‑final when PSG eliminated Arsenal. Tens of thousands of fans remained on the streets, while many others traveled to Hungary to watch the final in person. Precautionary measures included the cordoning of the upper stretch of the famous avenue, limiting access for those congregating in the city centre.

Despite the disturbances, Arsenal fans outside the Emirates Stadium celebrated Havertz's goal with red flares, while the city's iconic landmarks such as Notre Dame Cathedral and the Louvre found themselves unwitting witnesses to the upheaval. The events underscore the challenges French authorities face in balancing public safety with the passion of football supporters during high‑stakes matches





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