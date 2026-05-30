Paris Riots After PSG-ARSEnal Champions League Final: 294 Arrested, 201 Injured in Night of Violence

Widespread rioting, looting, and arson erupted in Paris following PSG's Champions League final victory over Arsenal. Police used tear gas and water cannons, arresting 294 people and leaving 201 injured nationwide. The violence raises serious security concerns ahead of the final match.

Night of Fire and Fury: How PSG's Victory Sparked Chaos Across Paris

What began as a euphoric celebration of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League semi-final win over Arsenal descended into a night of unprecedented violence, looting, and arson across the French capital late Saturday.

By early Sunday, the City of Light was scarred by burned vehicles, shattered storefronts, and a heavy police presence that included tear gas and water cannons. The unrest, which left 201 people injured nationwide and led to 294 arrests in Paris alone, has cast a dark shadow over the upcoming Champions League final and raised urgent questions about security at major sporting events.

How the Violence Unfolded: From Celebration to Carnage

Thousands of fans poured into the streets after PSG secured their spot in the final, but the mood quickly soured. Social media footage showed groups wearing PSG colors smashing windows of luxury boutiques on the Champs-Élysées, grabbing merchandise, and setting off fireworks and flares. A car plowed into a crowd of supporters near the Arc de Triomphe, injuring three people; the vehicle was later set ablaze by a gang, according toLe Parisien.

One victim was seen being carried away on a stretcher. Police deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds around the iconic monument and along the famous avenue, while the fire department's hotline was overwhelmed by reports of garbage can fires and other emergencies. Paris police chief Laurent Nunez confirmed that four stores were looted and two cars set on fire near the Parc des Princes stadium.

Earlier in the evening, officers had already used tear gas near the stadium to control crowds without tickets. Arsenal fans, who had been warned in official travel guides to avoid the Auteuil suburb and remain vigilant against street crime, were largely absent from the worst of the unrest.

“I am angry today, like many French people... When parents panic because their child has gone out to celebrate a major sports victory, that's unbearable.” — Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau

Nationwide Toll: Injuries, Arrests, and a Police Officer in a Coma

The violence was not confined to Paris. In Coutances, a police officer was accidentally struck by fireworks and placed in an artificial coma due to severe eye injuries.

In Grenoble, a driver plowed into pedestrians celebrating PSG's win, injuring three or four people; the driver was detained. Nationwide, 201 people were injured, four seriously, according to Nunez. Police arrested 30 people who broke into a shoe shop on the Champs-Élysées. Many of those detained are believed to be individuals who came specifically to cause trouble rather than watch the match, Nunez said.

Context: A History of Football-Related Unrest in Paris

PSG's victory over Arsenal in the semi-final sent the Parisian club to its first Champions League final since 2020. The match drew a massive global audience, and local authorities had anticipated potential unrest. An extra 2,000 police officers were deployed for the game, but they were unable to prevent the outbreak of violence.

This is not the first time football celebrations in Paris have turned violent; similar unrest occurred after France's 2018 World Cup win. Nunez blamed the scattered troubles on “thousands of people who came to commit acts of violence” instead of watching the match. The interior minister's office has vowed to prosecute those responsible and increase security for upcoming events.

Implications for Future Matches and Sports Tourism

The violence raises serious questions about security protocols for major sporting events in Paris, especially with the Champions League final scheduled later this month. Police say they will employ similar tactics—including tear gas and water cannons—to maintain order. Fans traveling to Paris for future matches are advised to exercise caution, avoid large gatherings after games, and follow local authorities' guidance.

As the city cleans up the debris and authorities review the night's events, the image of Paris as a safe destination for sports tourism has been tarnished. The French government faces pressure to address the root causes of such outbreaks, which some analysts link to broader social tensions and the allure of looting during mass celebrations.





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