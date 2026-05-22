Paris' oldest bridge vanished, artist inflates giant 'cave' over Pont Neuf

The Pont Neuf, Paris' oldest bridge, has been replaced by a giant 'cave' created by the artist known as 'French Banksy,' JR. The illusionary structure covers the 17th-century landmark, leaving it in a state of disappearance.

Paris ' oldest bridge has vanished. This week, the artist known as the ‘French Banksy,’ JR, inflated a giant ‘cave’ over the Pont Neuf — a monumental, rocky illusion swallowing the 17th-century landmark whole.

(AP video by Alexander Turnbull and Nicolas Garriga). An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. (AP Video: Mary Conlon; Serginho Roosblad; Austin Johnson; Sally Ho.

Animations: Marshall Ritzel). President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem.

(AP Video: Jessie Wardarski, Carolyn Kaster). At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found





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Pont Neuf Paris Artist Cave Disappearance

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Street artist JR inflates massive art installation on Pont Neuf bridge in ParisThe artwork, titled 'The Pont Neuf Cave', is an immersive installation that covers a significant portion of the bridge, transforming it into a cave-like environment. The installation is free to the public and will be open from June 6 to 28.

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The Pont Neuf Bridge's Transformation: A Prehistoric Cliffscape from French Street Artist JRA monumental, rocky illusion created by French street artist JR, who is known as the ‘French Banksy’, has begun to swallow the 17th-century landmark Pont Neuf bridge in Paris. This transformation is the result of a project that started over a year ago and was funded by the sale of JR’s work and a handful of corporate partners.

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The Pont Neuf Bridge's Transformation: A Prehistoric Cliffscape from French Street Artist JRA monumental, rocky illusion created by French street artist JR, who is known as the ‘French Banksy’, has begun to swallow the 17th-century landmark Pont Neuf bridge in Paris. This transformation is the result of a project that began more than a year ago, funded by the sale of JR’s work and a handful of corporate partners.

Read more »

The Pont Neuf Cave: A Vanishing Bridge in ParisA French street artist has begun to create a monumental, rocky illusion on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, which is expected to be completed by the time it opens to the public from June 6 to 28. The installation is 120 meters long and 18 meters tall, made almost entirely from air and weighing only five tons.

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