Paris Jackson wins court case against Michael Jackson executors

Paris Jackson celebrated a 'massive win' in her ongoing litigation against the executors of her late father Michael Jackson's estate after a court ruling. The executors were ordered to return $625,000 in bonuses to third-party law firms.

Paris Jackson celebrated what she described as 'a massive win' in her ongoing litigation against the executors of her late father Michael Jackson's estate, who said they were 'gratified' by the court's acknowledgement of their stellar work.

The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff ruled that Paris made valid claims that some of the bonuses the executors dispersed were unnecessary. The payments shall be returned to the estate, and executors John Branca and John McClain were ordered to return $625,000 in bonuses to third-party law firms. Paris has always been focused on what's best for her family, and this ruling is a massive win for them





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