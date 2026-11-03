Paris Jackson Petition for $600 Million Estate Distribution

Paris Jackson petitions Los Angeles court for partial estate distribution citing trust funding delays by executor John Branca.

Paris Jackson has filed a legal petition challenging the administration of her late father's estate, marking the latest development in a prolonged dispute spanning more than 17 years. The filing, submitted on October 29, demands a partial distribution of $600 million in assets to the Michael Jackson Family Trust. This trust was established to provide financial support for Paris and her brothers, Prince and Bigi Jackson.

The Core Legal Mechanism

Paris Jackson asked a Los Angeles judge to order the estate executor, John Branca, to release the requested funds immediately. The petition argues that there is no legitimate reason for the continued delay in funding the trusts. According to the legal documents, the lack of funding has left the siblings financially dependent on Branca for their daily needs. The siblings reportedly receive smaller amounts of money that are determined directly by the remaining executor rather than through the structured trust mechanisms.

Also read Paris Jackson Demands $600 Million Release From Michael Jackson Estate

The legal argument hinges on the assertion that the estate possesses sufficient liquid assets to make an initial transfer. Paris Jackson claims that the executors should not wait for every outstanding legal matter to conclude before distributing the funds. The petition highlights that the estate had approximately $850 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2024. This financial data suggests that the estate has the immediate capacity to satisfy the requested $600 million distribution without causing financial instability.

Stakeholder Positions and Disputes

Paris Jackson alleges that the executors have failed to follow the intended arrangements outlined in Michael Jackson's will. The will stated that the three children would receive income from their respective trusts when they turned 21. It also outlined specific plans to distribute portions of the principal to them at ages 30, 35, and 40. Paris argues that the current payment structure, determined by Branca, contradicts these original provisions.

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The estate has vigorously disputed Paris Jackson's allegations. Representatives for the estate called the claim that John Branca withheld or reduced payments a complete fabrication. They emphasized that they have already distributed or spent more than $200 million for the beneficiaries. This significant expenditure demonstrates what the estate claims is a commitment to the children's welfare over the years.

A major point of contention involves the Internal Revenue Service. The estate stated that the IRS sought $700 million in taxes and penalties. While a ruling had significantly reduced this amount, the dispute remains unresolved. The estate argues that these ongoing tax liabilities justify the delay in distributing the full trust amounts to the heirs.

Impact and Real-World Consequences

The petition points to several major business transactions that generated substantial revenue for the estate. These include the sale of the estate's interest in EMI Music Publishing and the sale of Neverland Ranch. Additionally, the estate secured a landmark deal with Sony involving Michael's music catalog and intellectual property rights. These transactions underscore the immense value and liquidity of the estate's holdings.

If the judge grants the petition, the Michael Jackson Family Trust would receive the $600 million distribution. This would allow Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, and Bigi Jackson to manage their inheritances more independently. It would also settle the immediate financial reliance of the siblings on the estate executor. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how high-net-worth celebrity estates are administered after the deaths of their primary income generators.

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Michael Jackson died in June 2009, leaving behind a complex financial landscape. His estate has been managed by John Branca and John McClain for over a decade and a half. The renewed legal attention brought by Paris Jackson's filing ensures that the administration of the estate remains under judicial scrutiny. The case highlights the tension between executor responsibilities and beneficiary rights in large-scale estate management.

The resolution of this dispute will determine how the remaining assets are allocated to the Jackson family. It will also clarify the financial relationship between the heirs and the executive team managing the brand. For now, the court must decide whether the estate's current financial stance justifies the continued withholding of trust funds from the children of one of the most famous entertainers in history.