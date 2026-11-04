Paris Jackson Demands $600 Million From Michael Jackson Estate Trust

Paris Jackson petitions for release of $600 million from her father's estate, accusing executor John Branca of withholding funds and maintaining control over the late legend's legacy through intimidation.

Paris Jackson has formally requested that $600 million be released from her late father Michael Jackson's estate to a family trust, initiating a sharp escalation in her legal battle with the estate's long-standing executor. The demand was outlined in a petition filed on October 29 in Los Angeles court, where the pop icon's daughter accused executor John Branca of maintaining an iron grip over the late legend's assets to control her financial future.

The Trust Funding Dispute

Paris Jackson's legal team argues that John Branca has done nothing to fund a trust specifically intended to benefit her and her siblings, Prince Jackson, who is 29 years old, and Bigi Jackson, who is 24. The filing states that Michael Jackson intended for his children to become the caretakers of his legacy, but the current administration is keeping each beneficiary beholden to him with an iron grip over when and if monies are distributed to them. This legal move marks a significant challenge to the way the estate has been managed since the star's death in 2009.

Also read Paris Jackson Petitions Court for $600 Million From Michael Jackson Estate

Executor's Defense and Tax Litigation

In response to the new filing, the estate stated that Paris Jackson is well aware that the disputed trusts cannot be funded until the resolution of ongoing litigation with the Internal Revenue Service over the estate's tax bill. This court battle has been pending for years, creating a legal bottleneck that prevents the full distribution of assets. Despite these limitations, the estate highlighted that more than $200 million has already been distributed to her and her siblings since Michael Jackson's sudden death in 2009.

Claims of Financial Control and Intimidation

Paris Jackson's attorneys claim that the three siblings were supposed to start getting paid from the family trust on their 21st birthdays, but instead, they receive lesser amounts that are dictated by John Branca. They allege that he uses this power to deter them from checking his alleged abuses of authority. The filing describes the situation as one where the testator's daughter is uncowed by the executor's intimidation tactics, suggesting a pattern of behavior designed to keep the beneficiaries dependent on the estate's goodwill.

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Disputes Over Cash Reserves and Valuation

The petition points out that the estate sat on $850 million in cash in December 2024 and currently holds approximately $600 million in distributable cash even when various debts and other liabilities are taken into account. The legal team is seeking a court order forcing the estate to put that money in the family trust. This claim stands in contrast to the estate's statement that Michael Jackson's will is clear, noting that none of his children receive a distribution until they are in their 30s as the original plan intended.

History of Legal Feuds and Public Attacks

Paris Jackson has been sparring with John Branca for the past year, involving multiple high-stakes legal maneuvers and public accusations. In November 2025, she claimed his work for the estate was a profound waste of time and money, despite the business success of taking the estate from roughly $500 million in debt to a current valuation of more than $2 billion. Previous filings included a request requiring the estate to return $625,000 in improper bonuses paid to three outside law firms and an accusation that Branca was trying to pay himself $100 million without a proper explanation.

Accusations of Scorched Earth Litigation

The latest filing comments on the broader war with John Branca, describing how her challenges were met with scorched earth litigation, public attacks, and a multimillion reduction in monies provided to her and her siblings. The estate called the accusation that payments had been reduced or cut a complete fabrication, maintaining that they look forward to the time when all issues are resolved so their trusts can be fully funded as Michael wanted. This ongoing feud highlights the complex financial and emotional dynamics surrounding the management of one of the world's most famous musical legacies.