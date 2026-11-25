Paris Hilton visits Capitol Hill to support AOC's DEFIANCE Act. The socialite urges House leaders to pass legislation protecting victims of non-consensual deepfake pornography.

Paris Hilton traveled to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to lobby lawmakers for immediate action on new federal protections against the distribution of non-consensual explicit deepfake images. The socialite and business mogul met with key congressional leaders to advocate for the passage of the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act, which is currently stalled in the House of Representatives.

Hilton Advocates For Digital Safety Legislation

Hilton emphasized the urgency of the situation during her visit to Washington, D.C., stating that millions of women and girls face daily exploitation through the creation and spread of AI-generated sexually explicit content. She joined forces with Florida Republican Representative Laurel Lee to press for the bill, which was originally introduced by New York Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This bipartisan coalition highlights the growing cross-party concern regarding the technological threats posed to personal privacy and digital safety.

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Personal History Drives Legislative Support

The motivation behind Hilton's intense advocacy stems from her own traumatic experience as a teenager when a private sex tape was released without her consent. She spoke publicly about the devastating emotional toll such violations take on survivors, noting that she knows firsthand how destructive these images can be. By sharing her personal history, the hotel heir aims to humanize the data and illustrate the real-world harm caused by unchecked digital abuse and non-consensual media distribution.

Meeting With House Speaker Mike Johnson

During her time on the Hill, Hilton held a private meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson to discuss the critical need for the legislation. Following the discussion, she reported to the media that the conversation went very well, indicating a positive reception for the bill's arguments. Her direct engagement with the Speaker underscores the high-level attention the issue has received within the most powerful offices of the legislative branch.

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DEFIANCE Act Progress And Pending Action

The legislative vehicle for these protections, known as the DEFIANCE Act, has already achieved a significant milestone by passing the U.S. Senate with unanimous support. However, the bill has not yet been scheduled for a floor vote in the House of Representatives, creating a bottleneck in the confirmation process. Advocates argue that without immediate intervention, the momentum gained in the Senate could be lost, leaving victims without new federal legal tools.

Urgency For Final Passage This Session

Hilton warned that the window for action is rapidly closing as the current congressional session nears its conclusion. She stated that it is now time for the House to act before the session ends, or else all the progress made thus far will be lost. The legislation promises to give survivors a clear path to justice and the legal power to hold their abusers accountable through civil remedies.