Paris Hilton returns to Utah 'troubled teen' facility to support others who allege mistreatment

Paris Hilton returned to the Utah boarding school where she said she was abused as a teenager, the latest stop in her campaign for reforms to the troubled teen industry.

Paris Hilton returned to the Utah boarding school where she said she was abused as a teenager, the latest stop in her campaign for reforms to the troubled teen industry.

Paris Hilton is sharing traumatic details about the abuse she endured at a youth residential treatment center when she was a teenager.boarding school where she said she was abused as a teenager, the latest stop in her yearslong campaign calling for reforms to what is commonly known as the troubled teen industry. This time Hilton was speaking in support of two families who filed lawsuits Monday alleging that their children were mistreated at Provo Canyon School, the same facility where Hilton spent almost a year in the late 1990s.

The hotel heiress and media personality alleges staff members beat her, watched her shower, fed her unknown pills and locked her in solitary confinement without clothing.

“I dreamed of becoming strong enough, successful enough and powerful enough to come back and be the hero that I needed when I was a little girl locked inside,” Hilton said. “Today is that day, and I am not backing down.

”The school is now under new ownership, and the administration has said it can’t comment on anything that came before the change, including Hilton’s time there.there in Congress and state legislatures around the U.S., helping pass laws to protect teens in Utah and 15 other states. Utah has long played an outsized role in the troubled teen industry, a network of private, for-profit residential centers for children with behavioral issues.

State health officials imposed temporary restrictions on Provo Canyon School in May, saying the staff did not seek immediate medical care for a student with serious injuries. The restrictions, which include a prohibition on accepting new clients, are set to end Thursday. Aleah Corona, the mother of the injured student, alleged in Monday's lawsuit that the school did not immediately help the 13-year-old after another resident slammed his head on the ground.

The boy ended up with a fractured jaw and a traumatic brain injury, she said. Another family alleged their daughter had severe stomach pain and nausea for more than a week before the school sought proper medical attention. She then experienced kidney failure, their lawsuit alleges.

“At Provo Canyon School, the safety, dignity, and well-being of those entrusted to our care are our highest priorities,” the school said in a statement. Hilton strutted toward the campus in Springville with her middle fingers raised, telling The Associated Press she refused to be intimidated by a place where she once feared for her life every day. She warned that parents, like her own, can fall victim to misleading marketing tactics that portray teen facilities as safe.

“These places really just pray on parents who are just looking for help for their children,” Hilton said. “I wasn't a bad kid, I was just sneaking out at night, getting bad grades. I had ADHD, so I wasn't doing well in school, but this was definitely not the place that I should've been sent. My parents had no idea.

” Paris Hilton testified before the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday to share her own experience at a youth residential treatment facility, urging lawmakers to reauthorize a federal fund for child welfare programs.





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