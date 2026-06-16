Paris Hilton returns to Utah 'troubled teen' facility to support others who allege mistreatment

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (AP) — Paris Hilton returned Monday to the Utah boarding school where she said she was abused as a teenager on the latest stop in her

Paris Hilton protests outside the Provo Canyon School, where she says she suffered abuse as a teen, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Springville, Utah. SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Paris Hilton returned Monday to the Utah boarding school where she said she was abused as a teenager on the latest stop in her yearslong campaign calling for reforms to what is commonly known as the troubled teen industry.

This time Hilton was speaking in support of two families who sued Monday alleging that their children were mistreated at Provo Canyon School, the same facility where Hilton spent almost a year in the late 1990s. The hotel heiress and media personality alleges staff members beat her, watched her shower, fed her unknown pills and locked her in solitary confinement without clothing.

“I dreamed of becoming strong enough, successful enough and powerful enough to come back and be the hero that I needed when I was a little girl locked inside,” Hilton said. “Today is that day, and I am not backing down. ” The school is now under new ownership, and the administration has said it can’t comment on anything that came before the change, including Hilton’s time there. Hilton, 45, called on Utah licensors to shut down the school.

She has testified about her experiences there in Congress and state legislatures around the U.S., helping pass laws to protect minors in Utah and 15 other states. Utah has long played an outsized role in the troubled teen industry, a network of private, for-profit residential centers for children with behavioral issues. State health officials placed conditions on Provo Canyon School’s license in May, saying the staff did not seek immediate medical care for a student with serious injuries.

The conditions, which include a prohibition on accepting new clients, are set to end Thursday. Aleah Corona, the mother of the injured student, alleged in Monday’s lawsuit that the school did not immediately help the 13-year-old after another resident slammed his head on the ground. The boy ended up with a fractured jaw and a traumatic brain injury, she said.

Another family alleged their daughter had severe stomach pain and nausea for more than a week before the school sought proper medical attention. She then experienced kidney failure, their lawsuit alleges.

“At Provo Canyon School, the safety, dignity, and well-being of those entrusted to our care are our highest priorities,” the school said in a statement. Hilton strutted toward the campus in Springville with her middle fingers raised, telling The Associated Press she refused to be intimidated by a place where she once feared for her life every day. She warned that parents, like her own, can fall victim to misleading marketing tactics that portray teen facilities as safe.

“These places really just pray on parents who are just looking for help for their children,” Hilton said. “I wasn’t a bad kid, I was just sneaking out at night, getting bad grades. I had ADHD, so I wasn’t doing well in school, but this was definitely not the place that I should’ve been sent. My parents had no idea.

”SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Paris Hilton returned Monday to the Utah boarding school where she said she was abused as a teenager on the latest stop in her yearslong campaign calling for reforms to what is commonly known as the troubled teen industry. This time Hilton was speaking in support of two families who sued 8 people died in B-52 bomber crash at US Air Force base in Southern California, officials say A B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at a U.S. Air Force base in Southern California’s Mojave Desert and burst into flames Monday.

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The agreement announced Sunday to end the war in Iran, set for a ceremonial signing MIAMI — A teenager charged with sexually assaulting and killing his 18-year-old stepsister on a Carnival Cruise ship surrendered Monday after a federal judge reversed his decision on pretrial release now that the teen is charged as an adult. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami confirmed that Timothy Hudson is in custody.

U.S. Magistrate NEW YORK — A federal judge has tossed out singer Dawn Richard’s lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, saying most of her claims of emotional and physical abuse, including groping, were not filed in the required year after the described events. Judge Katherine Polk Failla in a ruling dated Friday and released publicly on Monday June is National Men’s Health Month: Advancing prostate cancer treatment while preserving quality of life One in eight men will hear the words"you have prostate cancer" in their lifetime.

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