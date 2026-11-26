Paris Hilton visits Sydney to launch her pink Kmart cookware line. The socialite tours historic sites with husband Carter Reum and their twins, Phoenix and London.

American socialite and international DJ Paris Hilton touched down in Sydney on Wednesday, marking the beginning of a promotional tour for her latest business venture. Arriving via private jet, the 45-year-old entrepreneur was joined by her husband, Carter Reum, and their three-year-old twins, Phoenix and London. This visit marks a return to the Australian market for the celebrity chef, who last visited in 2018 and has maintained regular connections with the country in subsequent years.

During her time in the city, Paris Hilton and her family spent several days exploring the historic district of The Rocks. The group visited the Ralph Lauren Holiday Experience for some retail therapy before taking a break in a local park. Paris was spotted sitting on the grass with her children, who played while she doted on them, creating a relaxed family atmosphere amidst her busy schedule.

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Family Sightseeing and Fan Interactions

The trip featured several candid family moments, including Paris Hilton sporting a brunette wig instead of her signature blonde hair. Her daughter, London, mirrored her mother's style by carrying a pink toy flip-phone similar to the devices from Paris's early fame era. The family enjoyed snacks and relaxation before continuing their walk, with Paris taking time to meet fans and pose for selfies.

Carter Reum, 45, remained a supportive presence throughout the outing, carrying multiple shopping bags to keep his wife's hands free. The couple, who have been open about their life together, presented a united front as they navigated the tourist-heavy areas. This display of family unity highlights Paris's current focus on motherhood, which she has described as her favorite chapter in life.

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Launch of Colorful Kmart Cookware Collection

The primary purpose of this Australian visit is to promote Paris Hilton's new cookware range, which is set to be available in Kmart stores. The collection features a vibrant pink color scheme, including a 24-piece set priced at $99 and separate cutlery or utensil sets for $15 each. Paris stated that she noticed a lack of fun and color in existing kitchenware, noting that most options were limited to boring rusty, silver, or dull colors.

A statement regarding the new product line emphasized the trend of color in modern kitchens. The brand asserts that the collection proves cookware can be both functional and stylish, making the process of upgrading a kitchen feel fun rather than mundane. This philosophy aligns with Paris's previous television project, Cooking with Paris, which aired on Netflix and showcased her interest in elevating the cooking experience.

Market Impact and Celebrity Entrepreneurship

Paris Hilton's cookware line already holds a significant footprint in the United States, where it is sold through major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon. Her entry into the Australian market through Kmart represents a strategic expansion, leveraging her existing brand recognition and fan base. The heiress has long been known for her love of the kitchen, often incorporating culinary themes into her broader brand identity.

In recent years, Paris has embraced her role as a mother, welcoming her children by surrogate. She has spoken publicly about how Phoenix and London have brought her more happiness than she ever imagined. The socialite views this new phase of life as a transformation, allowing her to grow in ways that were previously inconceivable during her earlier career in music and reality television.

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Future Steps and Consumer Availability

Consumers in Australia will soon have the opportunity to purchase the new pink cookware range at Kmart stores. This release follows a successful launch in the US, indicating a strong demand for stylish kitchen products. The promotional tour in Sydney serves as a key component in building awareness and driving initial sales in the Australian market.

As Paris Hilton continues to balance her roles as a mother, celebrity, and entrepreneur, her business ventures continue to evolve. The focus on vibrant, fun kitchenware represents a shift from traditional home goods trends. Fans and shoppers in Sydney and across Australia can expect to see the new collection hit shelves in the coming weeks, offering a new aesthetic for home cooks.