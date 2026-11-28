Paris Hilton and Carter Reum take their children to Sydney Zoo for a Thanksgiving outing. The socialite uses her Australia trip to promote her new Kmart cookware line while spending time with family.

Socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton marked Thanksgiving on Thursday with a family outing at Sydney Zoo in Australia. Hilton, aged 45, visited the attraction alongside her venture capitalist husband Carter Reum and their three-year-old children, Phoenix and London Hilton.

The family explored various animal exhibits together, with the socialite attempting to maintain a low profile. Hilton dressed in a full camouflage outfit, supplementing her attire with dark designer sunglasses and a hat to obscure her identity.

Also read Paris Hilton Promotes Kmart Cookware in Sydney With Family

However, her distinctive long blonde hair remained visible beneath her headwear. She completed her ensemble with a Gucci scarf, ensuring her style remained recognizable despite the disguise. Reum, also 45, accompanied the group and carried shopping bags during the excursion.

Hilton held hands with her children as they walked through the park and observed the wildlife. She and her daughter London showed particular interest in the emus, spending time admiring the large flightless birds. The family also visited the elephant and giraffe enclosures during their visit.

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Cookware Promotion and Kmart Partnership

While enjoying family time, Hilton is also in Australia to promote her new cookware collection. The product line will be available for purchase in Kmart stores across the country. The collection features a bright pink color scheme designed to appeal to her brand aesthetic.

The merchandise includes a comprehensive 24-piece set priced at $99. Additionally, the range offers separate cutlery and utensil sets available for $15 each. This commercial venture marks a significant part of her current itinerary while she is Down Under.

Recent Itinerary and Family Activities

Hilton arrived in Australia on Wednesday prior to the Thanksgiving celebration. Earlier in the week, she was seen exploring the historic district of The Rocks in Sydney with her family. For that outing, she wore a brunette wig, contrasting with her usual blonde appearance.

The family also visited the Ralph Lauren Holiday Experience for shopping before relaxing in a local park. Hilton was observed doting on her children as they played on the grass. This trip marks her first visit to the country since 2018, although she has made regular visits in previous years.

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Marriage Milestones and Personal Updates

Reum is a venture capitalist who married Hilton at the Bel Air estate of her late grandfather, Barron Hilton, in 2021. The couple recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary by renewing their vows. Hilton described the ceremony as a demonstration of enduring love and commitment to their family.

She stated that the renewal showed their children how love deepens and chooses each other repeatedly. The couple continues to balance their public business ventures with private family moments during their travels.