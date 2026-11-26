Paris Hilton landed in Sydney on a private jet with her two young children while promoting her cookware collection launching in Kmart stores across Australia.

Paris Hilton traded her glamorous designer looks for a relaxed travel outfit as she arrived in Sydney on a long-haul flight to Australia. The American socialite landed on a private jet on Wednesday, accompanied by her two young children. The trip is a promotional tour tied to the launch of her cookware collection in Kmart stores across Australia.

Hilton, who is 45 years old, was pictured stepping off the plane in a casual look built around comfort. The former reality star brought her son Phoenix, age three, and her daughter London, also age three, along for the journey. The family trip was a clear family affair from the moment the plane touched down.

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How Paris Hilton Arrived at Sydney Airport

Paris Hilton landed in Sydney on a private jet on Wednesday, arriving with her children Phoenix and London. She wore an oversized blue hoodie with a rainbow design across the front, paired with loose jeans in a bell bottom cut. Her footwear was a well-loved pair of black and white sneakers.

Hilton finished the outfit with a dark blue cap and designer sunglasses that hid her face from view. Her children followed closely, holding onto their mother's hands as they crossed the tarmac. Hilton is known for dressing her children in head-to-toe designer ensembles, so the casual outfits marked a noticeable change in style for the arrival.

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Sydney Airport ground staff and minders surrounded Hilton as she moved through the terminal. The group was ushered privately through the airport, allowing the family to avoid the usual crowds during the arrival.

Kmart Cookware Launch Drives the Australian Visit

Paris Hilton is in Australia for a promotional tour linked to the launch of her cookware collection in Kmart stores. The visit is primarily a work trip, though it is likely she will also take time for local tourism. It has been a few years since she last travelled to Australia.

Hilton was last in the country in 2018, when she also made a series of promotional visits. Before that, she was a regular visitor to Australia in the years prior. This trip marks a return to the country for a mix of business and personal time.

Hilton's cookware line already has a strong following in the United States, where it is sold at retailers such as Walmart and Amazon. The Australian rollout through Kmart extends the range to a new market.

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Hilton Explains Her Cookware Inspiration

Paris Hilton said she created the cookware range after noticing that most kitchenware on the market looked dull. Speaking to Eater, she said that when she looked at kitchenware available online and in stores, she found it was so boring and not fun. She said she did not see any pink and instead found rusty, silver and dull colours that seemed to be missing something.

Hilton said her goal was to elevate people's kitchens and make cooking more enjoyable. She said she wants everyone to feel like an icon, even in the kitchen. Well known for her love of cooking, she previously hosted a Netflix show called Cooking with Paris.

Hilton also spoke about her family life in recent weeks. Her children were dressed in matching outfits for her mother Kathy Hilton's holiday pajama party, where the children wore matching Gucci outfits valued at USD $2,300 (AUD $3,500). The party took place at Kathy Hilton's Bel-Air mansion, and Hilton shared photos from the event on Instagram.

Hilton shares her children with her husband, entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum, whom she married in 2021. She has said that becoming a mother is her favourite era. She added that her babies are her world and her life, and that she feels she is healing her inner child with her little babies.