Paris Hilton joined Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Laurel Lee at a Capitol Hill press conference urging House GOP leaders to pass the DEFIANCE Act before the session ends January 3. The bill targets non-consensual AI-generated deepfake pornography.

Paris Hilton returned to Capitol Hill to join Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Laurel Lee in pressuring House Republican leadership to advance the DEFIANCE Act before the current legislative session concludes on January 3. The bipartisan bill aims to criminalize the creation of non-consensual sexually explicit AI-generated deepfakes and digital forgeries. It had already passed the Senate unanimously but has encountered significant delays in the House since its initial introduction in May 2025. Lawmakers argue that every day of delay leaves more victims without legal recourse or protection from digital sexual abuse.

Hilton, the CEO of 11:11 Media and a prominent advocate for digital privacy, shared her personal history with exploitation during her outreach efforts. She recalled the humiliation she felt when her ex-boyfriend leaked an explicit sex tape featuring her at the age of nineteen. Hilton noted that she never profited from the video and instead donated her $400,000 settlement with him to charity. She emphasized that the shame she endured for years should have never been placed on her, and she expressed heartbreak over the similar trauma faced by countless young girls today.

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The legislation seeks to strip Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of its blanket immunity for online platforms. Currently, social media companies are shielded from liability for user-generated content, which makes it difficult for victims to hold tech giants accountable for distributing non-consensual explicit images. The DEFIANCE Act would create a specific legal exception for digital sexual abuse, allowing victims to sue platforms that fail to remove such material. This change is designed to incentivize technology companies to implement more robust detection systems and remove harmful content rapidly.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez highlighted how easily such content can now be generated without specialized technical skills. She explained that malicious actors can take an innocent yearbook photo or family picture and manipulate it into something sexually explicit with simple tools. Ocasio-Cortez stated that the instances of this type of abuse have utterly exploded due to the accessibility of these technologies. She warned that without legislative action, millions of people could fall victim to this form of digital exploitation.

Rep. Laurel Lee reinforced the urgency of the issue by noting that the ease of creating deepfakes has led to a massive surge in digital sexual abuse. She pointed out that individuals no longer need advanced editing software to harm others online. Lee argued that the DEFIANCE Act is a critical step forward in shutting down this abuse and ensuring that predators can be held accountable in court. She expressed confidence that the bipartisan support for the bill would eventually lead to its passage, whether in the current Congress or early in the next.

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Hilton stressed that this is a human issue that transcends party lines and affects people from all walks of life. She addressed House Speaker Mike Johnson directly, asking how the administration intends to protect the women in their districts, as well as their daughters, wives, and sisters. Hilton declared that our likeness is not content, our trauma is not entertainment, and our consent is never optional. She vowed to return to Capitol Hill as many times as necessary until the DEFIANCE Act is signed into law.

The legislative effort coincides with the Take It Down Act, which imposes criminal and civil penalties on those who threaten or knowingly publish deepfake pornography. The Take It Down Act requires social media companies to establish mechanisms for reporting and removing non-consensual sexual images within forty-eight hours. Together, these bills aim to provide a comprehensive legal framework to protect victims and deter bad actors. Hilton emphasized that prevention and education are just as critical as legal recourse in addressing this growing crisis.

Advocates warn that if the House does not approve the DEFIANCE Act before the session ends, the bill will have to restart the entire legislative process from scratch. This would delay protection for victims significantly and require new introductions and hearings. Ocasio-Cortez and Lee believe that passing the bill would set a powerful tone for bipartisanship as Democrats prepare to potentially take majorities in January. They argued that the nation should prioritize issues that bring people together rather than focusing on divisive political battles.

Hilton shared that her advocacy is particularly important to her as a mother who wants to create a safe world for her daughter. She expressed fear that the current legal landscape allows this type of exploitation to thrive without adequate checks. Hilton stated that there should be no question about the need for immediate legislative action. She called on lawmakers to recognize the emotional toll on victims and the lack of resources available to many young girls fighting back against perpetrators.

The hearing also addressed the need to teach children about online predators and the risks of digital exploitation. Hilton and her allies argued that parents and educators must play a proactive role in safeguarding young people from malicious content. The outcome of this legislative effort will set a significant precedent for how the U.S. government balances free speech on digital platforms with the fundamental right to safety and privacy. Lawmakers hope to establish clear standards for platform responsibility and victim protection in the digital age.

Hilton concluded her remarks by reaffirming her commitment to fighting for every survivor who deserves justice and dignity. She urged the public to remain vigilant and supportive of victims who are suffering in silence. The push for the DEFIANCE Act underscores the growing recognition that digital sexual abuse is a serious violation of civil rights. Advocates continue to press for swift action to ensure that technology serves as a tool for connection rather than a weapon for exploitation.

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The legislative battle highlights the complex challenges posed by rapid technological advancements in artificial intelligence. Lawmakers must navigate the delicate balance between protecting individuals from harm and preserving digital freedoms. The DEFIANCE Act represents a significant attempt to address these challenges by updating outdated legal frameworks. Its passage would mark a major victory for advocates of digital privacy and victim rights. The coming weeks will determine whether House leadership can overcome political hurdles to deliver justice for victims.

Public opinion appears to strongly favor action on this issue, with many Americans calling for stricter regulations on deepfake technology. Advocates argue that the current system fails to provide adequate remedies for those harmed by non-consensual explicit content. The DEFIANCE Act aims to rectify this by empowering victims to seek justice through the courts. It also places greater responsibility on tech companies to monitor and remove harmful material promptly. This dual approach is expected to deter potential abusers and reduce the prevalence of digital sexual violence.

As the deadline approaches, pressure on House Republican leaders is mounting from both parties and advocacy groups. Hilton, Ocasio-Cortez, and Lee are mobilizing public support to ensure the bill does not fall victim to procedural delays. They believe that protecting citizens from digital sexual abuse is a moral imperative that should unite lawmakers. The outcome of this effort will have far-reaching implications for digital rights and safety in the United States. Advocates remain hopeful that bipartisan cooperation will prevail to protect vulnerable populations from emerging technological threats.

The personal stories shared by Hilton and other victims add emotional weight to the legislative arguments. These narratives highlight the real-world consequences of unchecked digital abuse and the urgent need for reform. Lawmakers are reminded that behind the statistics are real people suffering from profound trauma and loss. The DEFIANCE Act offers a path toward healing and accountability for those affected. As the session draws to a close, all eyes remain on Capitol Hill to see if action can be taken in time.

The collaboration between Democratic and Republican representatives demonstrates that some issues still transcend partisan divides. The DEFIANCE Act has garnered support across the political spectrum due to its focus on victim protection and digital safety. This bipartisan backing increases the likelihood of passage if leadership moves the bill forward. Advocates are confident that the momentum behind the legislation will eventually overcome any remaining obstacles. The fight for digital justice continues with renewed vigor as the January deadline looms.

Final passage of the DEFIANCE Act would establish a new standard for accountability in the digital realm. It would signal a clear message that non-consensual sexual exploitation has no place in modern society. Victims would gain access to legal tools previously unavailable to them in the face of technological abuse. Platforms would be forced to prioritize user safety and implement stricter content moderation policies. The bill represents a crucial step toward creating a safer and more respectful online environment for all users.

Hilton and her allies continue to raise awareness about the dangers of deepfake technology and its potential for misuse. They are working to educate the public and policymakers about the importance of digital consent and privacy. Their efforts aim to prevent future victims from experiencing the same trauma and humiliation. The DEFIANCE Act is a testament to the power of advocacy and legislative action in addressing emerging societal challenges. The coming months will reveal whether the U.S. government can effectively regulate the digital frontier to protect its citizens.