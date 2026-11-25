Paris Hilton joins Reps. Laurel Lee and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to push the DEFIANCE Act through the House, seeking federal rights for deepfake survivors.

Paris Hilton stands alongside Representatives Laurel Lee of Florida and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to advocate for the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act, known as the DEFIANCE Act. This bipartisan legislative proposal seeks to establish a new federal civil action for victims of non-consensual intimate digital forgeries, commonly referred to as deepfakes. The legislation aims to grant survivors the right to sue individuals who knowingly create or distribute such explicit material, providing a legal pathway to justice that has previously been absent at the federal level. Despite unanimous approval by the Senate, the bill remains stalled in the House for ten months, creating a critical window for advocacy before the legislative calendar resets in 2027.

Legislative Mechanism And Federal Rights

The core function of the DEFIANCE Act is to create a specific federal civil cause of action that addresses the unique harms caused by non-consensual sexually explicit digital forgeries. Currently, survivors often face a fragmented legal landscape where state laws vary significantly, leaving many without adequate recourse against perpetrators who operate across state lines or utilize anonymous online platforms. By establishing a uniform federal standard, the bill ensures that victims can pursue civil liability against those who intentionally fabricate and disseminate their images without consent. This legal framework does not replace state laws but adds a powerful federal tool to protect individuals from the psychological and reputational damage inflicted by AI-generated abuse.

Also read Kathy Hilton swears by this hydrating cream for ‘overnight results,’ and it’s over $50 off

Representatives Lee and Ocasio-Cortez co-lead this initiative to close the gap between rapid technological advancements and existing legal protections. The bill targets the perpetrators who exploit generative artificial intelligence to produce harmful content, holding them accountable for the creation and distribution of these forgeries. By defining these acts as a federal civil violation, the legislation provides a clearer mechanism for survivors to seek damages and injunctions. This approach prioritizes the rights of the victims, shifting the burden from the survivor having to prove complex legal grounds in every jurisdiction to a standardized federal protection.

Personal Motivation And Stakeholder Positions

Paris Hilton serves as the primary public face of this advocacy, driven by personal trauma and a commitment to protecting future generations. At the age of nineteen, Hilton was the victim of non-consensual image sharing, an experience that led to public shaming rather than support or legal protection. Two decades later, she discovered that over one hundred thousand sexually explicit, AI-generated deepfakes of her existed online. This discovery reignited the pain and humiliation of her past, motivating her to return to Washington, D.C., for the second time to push for legislative change. She describes the realization that innocent photos could be weaponized by generative AI as terrifying and horrifying, emphasizing the urgent need for legal intervention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hilton's involvement extends beyond personal grievance, as she actively collaborates with technology firms like Loti AI to monitor her likeness and remove more than seventy-three thousand non-consensual explicit deepfakes. Her advocacy highlights the role of private sector partners in identifying and mitigating digital abuse, while simultaneously calling for robust government regulations. She argues that technology alone is insufficient without legal frameworks that hold perpetrators accountable. By sharing her story and that of other young survivors, Hilton positions herself as a bridge between the victim community and policymakers, urging Congress to recognize the scale of this crisis.

Real-World Impact And Survivor Testimonies

The societal impact of non-consensual deepfakes is widespread, affecting over fifty million people globally who have experienced similar violations. Hilton frequently engages with young survivors who reach out to share their stories, revealing the devastating social consequences of these digital abuses. Many victims report being too afraid to return to school due to the circulation of explicit forgeries among their peers, a trauma that mirrors Hilton's own experience of public shaming. These testimonies underscore the psychological toll on victims, including anxiety, depression, and social isolation, which often persist long after the initial exposure of the images.

Hilton's advocacy includes bringing young survivors to Washington, D.C., to stand alongside her and testify about the real-world harm caused by these digital crimes. She emphasizes that victims have nothing to be ashamed of, aiming to destigmatize the experience of being a target of AI-generated abuse. The upcoming vote in the House is critical, as failure to pass the bill would reset the advocacy effort to zero in 2027. Hilton remains determined to keep pressure on lawmakers, stating that she keeps every promise made to survivors, ensuring that the fight for legal protection continues until the DEFIANCE Act becomes law.