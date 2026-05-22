Paris Getaway with Friends: 10th Anniversary Celebration

A personal account of a group of friends traveling to Paris, specifically for their 10th anniversary, and the enchanting experience they had during their city adventure.

For the 10th anniversary of our annual girlfriends’ trip, we headed to Paris . Typically we’ve gone to the beach, but to mark this milestone occasion , we decided to mix it up with our first city adventure .

Paris is just one of those places that somehow never loses its magic. The cafes spilling onto the sidewalks, the tiny streets that make you want to wander without a plan, the late dinners, the butter, the people watching. It’s a classic for a reason. And honestly?

There may be no better way to experience it than with your girlfriends





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Paris City Trip Girlfriends Trip Milestone Occasion First City Adventure

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