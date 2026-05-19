Paris Fury Swaps Flashy Labels for Classic Elegance as She Embraces Isle of Man Lifestyle

Former heavyweight champion’s wife Paris Fury moves from bold designer branding to understated, heritage‑inspired fashion, highlighted by her looks on Netflix’s At Home With The Furys and her daughter’s wedding on the Isle of Man.

Paris Fury , the wife of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has quietly shifted her fashion narrative from overt luxury branding to a more refined, countryside‑inspired aesthetic.

Once best known for flaunting multiple Chanel handbags, Louboutins and bold Balenciaga sunglasses, the 36‑year‑old now curates a wardrobe that leans toward timeless elegance and understated opulence. After relocating from the seaside town of Morecambe to a rural residence on the Isle of Man, her recent appearances on the second series of the Netflix documentary At Home With The Furys showcase an evolution in style: soft pastel silks, tailored silhouettes and heritage‑approved labels such as Self‑Portrait, Karen Millen and Dior replace the flashier, logo‑heavy pieces that previously dominated her closet.

In the opening episode she wore a blue lace‑trimmed, diamanté‑embellished midi dress from Self‑Portrait, a piece estimated at around £400, which highlighted a newfound preference for refined, yet accessible, luxury. The transformation was on full display at her daughter Venezuela’s wedding this past weekend. The 16‑year‑old married boyfriend Noah Price at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John’s on the Isle of Man, strolling down the aisle in a lace gown with a dramatic fifty‑foot train.

Paris attended the ceremony in a pale‑blue ensemble consisting of a silk skirt paired with an off‑the‑shoulder top cinched at the waist, before changing into a gold‑beaded gown for the reception. Celebrity stylist Lisa Talbot told the Daily Mail that Paris’s current aesthetic resonates because it feels both glamorous and approachable, embodying an “Old Money” vibe characterised by neutral palettes, elegant fabrics and classic accessories.

Talbot noted that this shift away from overt logos and fast trends mirrors a broader change in public taste toward understated luxury. Beyond the high‑end pieces, Paris continues to blend designer staples with high‑street finds, reinforcing the notion that a polished look does not require an all‑designer wardrobe. Recent Instagram posts reveal her in a fluffy alpaca‑wool knit polo top and matching skirt from Karen Millen, evoking a scene from the period drama Bridgerton.

Earlier in the year she appeared on This Morning promoting the family’s Netflix series in a caramel‑coloured all‑leather outfit, and on the show she was seen in a tailored pencil‑dress suit and a fringe‑woven maxi dress at Doncaster Racecourse. Her closet also includes practical, budget‑friendly items such as River Island pyjamas, Next swimwear, an ASDA heart‑patterned jumper, Primark ripped jeans and a Zara trouser, illustrating a balanced approach to fashion that mixes high‑end elegance with everyday affordability





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paris Fury Fashion Evolution Old Money Style Isle Of Man Celebrity Wardrobe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tension at Venezuela's Gypsy-Influenced Isle of Man WeddingAs Fury clan and many more gathered on the Isle of Man for Venezuela's wedding to a boxer, tensions arose when a brawl broke out among guests. A man in his 20s was arrested following disorderly behavior at the reception.

Read more »

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price's Honeymoon in Marbella after Lavish Isle of Man WeddingParis and Tyson Fury pulled out all the stops for their 16-year-old daughter's wedding, with special performance by Peter Andre and the highest cost being Andre's estimated £5,000 appearance fee. A man was arrested for disorderly behavior at the reception after the couple's arrival in Marbella and tension due to excessive drinking and fighting. The honeymooners arrived in Marbella for their sun-soaked honeymoon after a lavish wedding in Isle of Man. They arrived in numbers just to be on the safe side.

Read more »

Fury Family Feud: The Gypsy Nupitals of Tyson Fury's Daughter Venezuela and Boxer Noah Price,Tensions among the boxing-family dynasty were brewing behind the glitz of the £35,000 wedding on the Isle of Man on Saturday. The bride’s grandparents and her uncle, Tommy Fury, were conspicuously absent.

Read more »

Paris Fury's Fashion Evolution: Embracing Classier Styles and Timeless DressingParis Fury, wife to former world heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury, has taken a more classier approach to fashion in recent times. She has embraced countryside living in the Isle of Man after moving to a more rural pad from the seaside town of Morecambe. Her outfits on the second series of 'At Home With The Furys' included looks from royal-approved Self-Portrait, Karen Millen (a favorite of the Princess of Wales), and Dior. She also attended her daughter's wedding in a stylish pale blue look, complete with a silk skirt and an off-the-shoulder top, cinched at the waist. Paris Fury's style resonates with people because it feels glamorous but still approachable. She has refined her look into something much more polished and elevated, leaning into the 'Old Money' aesthetic. Her outfits feel feminine, put-together, and appropriate for the occasion, which is something many women are looking for right now. Fashion has shifted away from obvious logos and fast trends, and more people are drawn to understated luxury and timeless dressing, which Paris Fury is embodying really well.

Read more »