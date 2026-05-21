Paris Fury's Daughter Sells Her Custom-Made Bridesmaid Dress

Libby, the 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, sold her custom-made blue corset, skirt and train on the resale site after revealing she was flogging the outfit. She later defended her decision in a separate video, stating that she was 'broke' and 'could do with the money' from the sale of the outfit.

Paris Fury has checked in with her daughter Venezuela's bridesmaid to see if she has sold her dress yet after revealing she was flogging the outfit.

Libby shared a video earlier this week asking fans if they wanted to purchase the bridesmaid dress, just days after she wore it to Venezuela and Noah Price's wedding. The pal revealed that the bride's mother Paris had given her blessing for the item to be sold, after the Furys paid for 18 bridesmaid dresses to be custom made.

Libby later defended the decision in a separate video, and told her followers that the garment wouldn't fit in her '5ft wide and 10ft long caravan'. Underneath the video, Paris asked for an update in the comments section of the post, and asked: 'Did it sell Libby '. The dress - which was listed for £525 on Libby's Vinted page - is no longer available to buy, suggesting it has sold or was taken down.

The 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury married Noah Price, 19, in a ceremony in the Isle of Man last week and are now enjoying their honeymoon. But less than a week into their time as newlyweds, her pal Libby revealed she wanted to sell her custom-made blue corset, skirt and train on the resale site.

Libby, who was among the 18 bridesmaids on the big day, said she was 'broke' and 'could do with the money' from the sale of the outfit. She later doubled down on her decision to sell and said that she was only able to bin or sell the dress, claiming she doesn't have room in her '5ft wide 10ft long caravan'.

Libby first posted a series of snaps of the dress on her TikTok page, writing: 'Who wants to buy my bridesmaid dress super broke rn could use the money'. She captioned the post: 'I'm being dead srs taking offers.

' One fan wrote in the comments: 'Sure your mate would be thrilled!? ' Responding to the negativity surrounding her decision in a second video, Libby said: 'Guys unfortunately it's just not that serious. 'Sorry, it's never that serious over a dress I've already worn, can't exactly wear it again. Can't exactly wrap it up and put it in a plastic bag and put it in my 10ft long, 5ft wide caravan for the next 40 years.

Doesn't seem like a feasible plan, so it was either sell it or put it in the bin. The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury married Noah Price, 19, in a ceremony in the Isle of Man last week and are now enjoying their honeymoon. So if you want to buy it please do I've got places to be, people to see, champagne to buy and horses to bet on! But it's never that serious, sorry to burst your bubble.

The comments left on that video were a bit diabolical. They're getting a bit out of hand now





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paris Fury Libby Custom-Made Bridesmaid Dress Resale Site Broke Could Do With The Money Wedding Gift Gypsy Caravan Traditional Gypsy Wagon Magical Wedding Broke Could Do With The Money Sale Of The Outfit Custom-Made Blue Corset Skirt And Train Resale Site Broke Could Do With The Money Sale Of The Outfit Custom-Made Blue Corset Skirt And Train Resale Site Broke Could Do With The Money Sale Of The Outfit Custom-Made Blue Corset Skirt And Train Resale Site

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paris Fury's Fashion Evolution: Embracing Classier Styles and Timeless DressingParis Fury, wife to former world heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury, has taken a more classier approach to fashion in recent times. She has embraced countryside living in the Isle of Man after moving to a more rural pad from the seaside town of Morecambe. Her outfits on the second series of 'At Home With The Furys' included looks from royal-approved Self-Portrait, Karen Millen (a favorite of the Princess of Wales), and Dior. She also attended her daughter's wedding in a stylish pale blue look, complete with a silk skirt and an off-the-shoulder top, cinched at the waist. Paris Fury's style resonates with people because it feels glamorous but still approachable. She has refined her look into something much more polished and elevated, leaning into the 'Old Money' aesthetic. Her outfits feel feminine, put-together, and appropriate for the occasion, which is something many women are looking for right now. Fashion has shifted away from obvious logos and fast trends, and more people are drawn to understated luxury and timeless dressing, which Paris Fury is embodying really well.

Read more »

Tyson Fury's Daughter's Down-to-Earth Home: A Modest Caravan on a Traveller CampsiteThe eldest child of two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and wife Paris is getting married and moving into a modest marital abode. Despite growing up in a £2million beachside mansion and a £5million country pile on the Isle of Man, she has chosen to start married life in a static caravan on a traveller campsite.

Read more »

Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela moves into humble caravan as married life beginsThe new couple, Venezuela and aspiring boxer Noah Price, have relocated to Chesterfield, Derbyshire, and are expected to move into their modest marital abode on their return from honeymoon. They married at the Royal Chapel of St.John the Baptist church on the Isle of Man over the weekend.

Read more »

Tyson Fury's Daughter's Down-to-Earth Home: A Modest Caravan on a Traveller CampsiteThe eldest child of two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and wife Paris is getting married and moving into a modest marital abode. Despite growing up in a £2million beachside mansion and a £5million country pile on the Isle of Man, she has chosen a static caravan for married life.

Read more »