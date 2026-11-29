Paris Fury clarifies Tyson does not have schizophrenia after Netflix removed the claim. This update follows his medical clearance for the $150million bout against Anthony Joshua on December 11.

Tyson Fury received official medical clearance to compete in his highly anticipated heavyweight championship bout against Anthony Joshua on December 11, following a public retraction by his wife, Paris Fury. The media personality confirmed that the boxer does not have schizophrenia, reversing previous statements that had threatened to derail the $150million event. This clarification was essential to satisfy regulatory requirements and ensure the fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff could proceed as scheduled.

Sons Make Boxing Debut in Isle of Man

Paris Fury attended the Villa Marina Royal Hall in Douglas, Isle of Man, over the weekend to watch her sons, Prince and Tyson Jr, make their debut in the ring. Prince, aged fifteen, defeated Oliver Dever by split decision after three two-minute rounds, while ten-year-old Tyson Jr competed in a non-competitive skills exhibition against Ian Ryan. The thirty-six-year-old media personality expressed immense pride in her sons' performances, sharing emotional reflections on social media about the difficulty of watching them fight compared to watching her husband train in Florida.

Also read Prince Fury Makes Amateur Boxing Debut at 15 Following Father Tyson's Footsteps

Netflix Removes Controversial Documentary Claim

Netflix was compelled to remove a revelation that Tyson Fury suffers from schizophrenia from its promotional documentary shortly after its release. The streaming platform acted swiftly to update the film following new information shared by the Fury family, which was intended to protect the lucrative showdown from being cancelled. The original statement by Paris Fury had used the term schizophrenic when discussing her husband's condition, creating immediate panic among broadcasters and promoters who feared regulatory intervention.

Medical Assessment Ensures Mental Fitness

The British Boxing Board of Control mandated a rigorous assessment to determine if Tyson Fury is mentally fit to compete against Anthony Joshua. Robert Smith, the general secretary of the governing body, stated that the boxer cannot be allowed into the ring unless doctors are satisfied there is no health risk. Consultants were tasked with verifying whether there is proper medical evidence supporting the anecdotal allegations broadcast in the documentary, ensuring the claims are not exaggerated or sensationalized.

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Paris Fury Clarifies Husband's Health Status

Paris Fury issued a detailed statement clarifying that while her husband showed symptoms associated with schizophrenia in the past, he has never received a formal diagnosis. She explained that she used the word schizophrenic years ago during a conversation about his condition, but emphasized that mental health is complex and difficult to define precisely. The retraction aimed to correct the record and thank the public for the support the family has received during this intense period.

Regulatory Rules Prevent Fight Cancellation

Official boxing regulations strictly prohibit athletes with psychological disorders such as depression, schizophrenia, or hyper-mania from competing. These rules were the primary concern for Netflix, which expects sixty million subscribers to watch the broadcast, and the venue, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Had the original claims stood, the fight could have been cancelled, resulting in significant financial losses for all parties involved. The board is currently reviewing all mental health information to authorize the fight in the coming days.