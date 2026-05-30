Paris Clashes as PSG Fans Celebrate Champions League Win

Thousands of PSG fans clashed with police in Paris tonight, celebrating their Champions League final victory over Arsenal. The game ended in a tense extra time battle, with PSG retaining the trophy. Around 5,000 police and gendarmes were deployed to police the crowds, making 39 arrests and stopping and searching 1,600 people.

Chaos erupted in Paris tonight as thousands of PSG fans clashed with police following their Champions League final victory over Arsenal . The game ended in a tense extra time battle, with PSG retaining the coveted trophy.

Around 5,000 police and gendarmes were deployed to police the crowds, making 39 arrests and stopping and searching 1,600 people. Flares, fireworks, and cars set alight were among the items confiscated by officers. The unrest continued into the night with all buses in Paris due to the large number of people gathering on the streets





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paris PSG Arsenal Champions League Violence Crowds Police Flares Fireworks Cars Set Alight Arrests Crowds Gathering Buses In Paris Tourists Notre Dame Cathedral Louvre Museum Balaclavas Iron Bars Football Violence France

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chaos in Paris: Arsenal-PSG Champions League Final Sparks RiotsRiots broke out in Paris after Arsenal scored early against PSG in the Champions League final, leading to clashes with police, arrests, and use of tear gas. The violence continued through the match, marring the sporting event.

Read more »

Paris riots flare after Arsenal takes early lead over PSG in Champions League clashArsenal's early goal against Paris Saint Germain sparked violent confrontations in the French capital, leading to tear gas, arrests and widespread chaos as fans celebrated and clashed with police.

Read more »

Paris Riots After PSG-ARSEnal Champions League Final: 294 Arrested, 201 Injured in Night of ViolenceWidespread rioting, looting, and arson erupted in Paris following PSG's Champions League final victory over Arsenal. Police used tear gas and water cannons, arresting 294 people and leaving 201 injured nationwide. The violence raises serious security concerns ahead of the final match.

Read more »

Score Official PSG Merch Online to Celebrate Paris Saint-Germain Champions League WinNike and Fanatics have dropped T-shirts and jerseys celebrating the French soccer club's second consecutive Champions League title.

Read more »