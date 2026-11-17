Paris Police ban blockades near 15 schools starting November 16. UNEF challenges decree citing civil liberties. 1,548 arrests recorded since September student unrest began.

Paris Police Prefect Patrice Faure has authorized a strict prohibition on unauthorized protests and blockades at ten high schools and five universities in the French capital. The ban officially takes effect from Monday, November 16 through Friday, November 20, aiming to restore order in educational institutions facing persistent unrest. This measure targets a radius of 100 meters around the designated campuses to prevent further disruption to the academic calendar.

Justification for Strict Security Measures

The decision follows a two-month period of social movement that the police administration describes as having escalated in scale and violence since the beginning of September. Faure cited numerous disturbances, including fires and significant damage to public property, as primary drivers for the new restrictions. The official noted that these actions were counterproductive to the students' original goal of securing increased funding for educational services.

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Law enforcement reports indicate that the clashes have resulted in 1,548 arrests across the greater Paris metropolitan area. Faure emphasized that while the blockades were largely organized by a minority of students, the impact severely hindered the fundamental right to education for the majority of peaceful pupils. The police chief also highlighted rising tensions between mobilized students and parents who are demanding an immediate end to these obstacles.

Legal Challenges from Student Union

The UNEF student union has announced plans to launch an emergency appeal against the new decree, characterizing it as a direct attack on freedom of movement and assembly. In their official statement, the union argued that the police regulation lacks specific legal criteria, failing to define what constitutes a gathering or the minimum number of participants required to trigger a ban.

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UNEF representatives warned that this vagueness leaves the interpretation entirely in the hands of police forces on the ground. They stated that such undefined criteria open the door to arbitrary checks, searches, fines, and mass arrests. The student organization is actively seeking judicial intervention to overturn the restrictions before the end of the week.

Municipal Support and Next Steps

The ban follows a request for assistance from eight conservative district mayors in Paris, who called for help to secure school entrances and exits on Friday. The mayors expressed concern over the safety of students and staff amidst the ongoing demonstrations. Local authorities hope the temporary ban will de-escalate tensions and ensure safe passage for commuters and students.

Police operations will continue to monitor compliance with the 100-meter radius restriction throughout the week. Authorities have not specified whether the ban will be extended beyond November 20 if disturbances persist. The coming days will determine whether the legal appeal by UNEF succeeds and how the situation evolves in Paris educational centers.