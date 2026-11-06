Parents upset after East Bay high school suspends football program amid investigation

Parents say it's unfair to punish the entire team for the alleged actions of a few.

District officials met privately with players and parents on campus Thursday night, explaining the decision and outlining support for students. El Cerrito High School has suspended its football program just before the team’s final game of the season following a police investigation into alleged hazing and abuse involving players.

Some parents say it’s unfair to punish the entire team for the alleged actions of a few. El Cerrito High School has suspended its football program just before the team's final game of the season following a police investigation into alleged hazing and abuse involving players. Some parents say it's unfair to punish the entire team for the alleged actions of a few.

Also read Parents upset over Queens daycare closing after serving community for decades

"I’ve been talking to other parents, and it feels like none of us know what's going on. But I’ve also been talking directly to my son, telling him what's acceptable and what's not acceptable,” Veronica Castro, a parent, said. Not everyone agrees with the district's decision. Some parents say the suspension punishes players who had nothing to do with the allegations.

"I think that it's messed up, it's a bunch of bull crap. It’s always something trying to hold them back,” Lydia, a parent, said. The district says new details that emerged during a two-year hazing investigation prompted the suspension. Officials say they're now providing student support and implementing anti-hazing education.

Advertisement

"When we are looking at something that seems to have been occurring over a two-year period, that caused us to have immediate concern for student safety," district spokesperson Liz Sanders said. Police say 22 people are suspected of involvement in alleged hazing and assaults dating back to 2024. Detectives are investigating possible battery and sexual battery. They say they've recovered video evidence that corroborates some of the allegations.

"Through those interviews we were able to obtain some video evidence which further corroborated some of the allegations by the victims,” El Cerrito police Captain Lauren Caputo said. "They’ve worked so hard getting their grades up, why is the whole team being held accountable for something other students did? " Lydia said.