Parents Sue Reynoldsburg City Schools After Child Left Unattended on Bus

A lawsuit alleges a 6-year-old with autism was left alone on a school bus for hours, leading to emotional distress and trauma. The parents claim discrimination and a lack of communication from the school district.

The parents of a nonverbal child with autism have filed a federal lawsuit against Reynoldsburg City Schools , alleging that their 6-year-old son was left unattended on a school bus for hours. The lawsuit claims the school district failed to protect the child, identified in court documents as John Doe. According to the complaint, the incident occurred on February 16, 2023, when the child was picked up from his home by a Reynoldsburg City School bus to be taken to afternoon preschool.

His mother harnessed him into his seat due to his special needs. However, an attendance sheet given to a bus driver assigned to take him home indicated that John Doe was not in attendance at school that day. \The lawsuit further alleges that the parents, who are Nepali and non-native English speakers, were discriminated against and 'treated differently' by the school district after the incident. The family claims they were not provided with crucial information, including bus video footage requested the day after the incident, and that communication was cut off through their interpreter. 'We recognize the school has challenges in transportation, and accidents happen,' said attorney, Weiker. 'However, in this case, lots of information was withheld, lots of information was not provided to parents, and communication was cut off through the interpreter.' \The child was found and returned home 79 minutes after his scheduled drop-off time following a search by Reynoldsburg police at the school bus yard. The lawsuit states that the child did not return to preschool and has experienced emotional distress and trauma due to the incident. When asked about the child's current condition, Weiker said, 'He is still working through the issues.' Regarding the family's well-being, the response was, 'the same.' The Reynoldsburg City Schools Board of Education, administrators and staff are unable to comment on ongoing litigation. However, we reaffirm our commitment to providing a safe learning environment that is conducive to student success





