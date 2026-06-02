Parents sue camden council over failure to investigate years of nursery abuse

Families of victims allege that camden council ignored warnings and refused to examine safeguarding lapses at a bright horizons nursery where a staff member committed extensive sexual offences, prompting legal action and calls for stronger oversight.

Families whose children attended a Bright Horizons nursery in north london have launched legal action against camden council after the authority declined to probe a seven year period of sexual abuse by a staff member.

the accused, vincent chan, a 45 year old british national, was sentenced to eighteen years in prison in february after pleading guilty to fifty six sexual offences. his crimes spanned a decade of work in childcare settings and included indecent assault on multiple young girls, voyeurism, the creation of thousands of illegal images and videos, and an incident of upskirting a woman while she slept. the abuse was described by victims' parents as occurring in plain sight, with warning signs such as staff shortages, complaints from other parents and staff, and the perpetrator's frequent use of electronic devices reportedly ignored by the nursery management. the families argue that the nursery's health and safety and safeguarding systems failed to protect the children, allowing the predator to operate openly for years. in a joint letter to the council they said they should not have to beg for an investigation and called for an urgent review by the appropriate public authority. they emphasized that every parent needs assurance that a public body will examine any failure by a nursery operator to keep children safe. the council responded that it is currently involved in a statutory local child safeguarding practice review, which it says creates a conflict of interest that prevents it from launching a separate investigation into the nursery. camden council said it will revisit the matter once the review is complete and has referred the case to the health and safety executive, the national regulator, as an exceptional circumstance. bright horizons issued a statement expressing sympathy for the victims and pledging cooperation with the council and other agencies, while declining to comment on the prospective judicial review. police investigations uncovered a collection of twenty six thousand indecent images, including videos of children being raped, and documented that chan filmed himself assaulting several three and four year old girls. the offender was finally reported after a colleague at the high fee nursery on finchley road raised concerns about his behaviour. the court heard that one of the seized images was labelled jailbait, underscoring the horrific nature of the crimes. the case has sparked a broader debate about the effectiveness of safeguarding protocols in early years settings and the duties of local authorities to intervene when warnings are raised. parents and advocacy groups are calling for stronger oversight mechanisms, clearer reporting channels and independent inspections to prevent a recurrence of such atrocities. the outcome of the families' legal challenge could set a precedent for holding councils accountable when they are perceived to have neglected their safeguarding responsibilities





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Child Safeguarding Legal Action Camden Council Bright Horizons Sexual Abuse

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