Parents seek answers, policy changes after toddler killed by babysitter’s dog

A 14-year sentence reopens grief for parents whose 1-year-old was killed by a babysitter’s dog. They say key questions remain, including why they were never called, and they are pushing for tougher dangerous dog laws.

SAN ANTONIO - A recent sentencing in a case that is about a year and a half old has reopened fresh wounds for the parents of a toddler who was attacked and killed by his babysitter’s dog.

Erika Castro and Julian Johnson are still grieving more than a year after their 1-year-old son, Jiryiah, was mauled at Heather Rodriguez’s Southwest Side home. Prosecutors said Rodriguez left her 13-year-old daughter to look after the baby. Last week, Rodriguez faced a judge who handed down a 14-year sentence. During the hearing, Judge Joel Perez said, “Its hard to have any mercy at all.

” Castro also addressed Rodriguez in court, saying, “You knew how much jiryiah meant to us. i trusted you from the moment you came over that morning, picked him up, and went back to your house. i trusted you. ” Days after the sentencing, Castro and Johnson sat down with News 4 I-Team’s Jordan Elder on what would have been Jiryiah’s third birthday.

They said they still have unanswered questions, including why they never received a call from Rodriguez after the attack. According to investigating officers, Rodriguez was asked several times that day to call Castro and tell her what happened to Jiryiah, but Castro and Johnson said they never got that call.

“We'll probably never get that answer, truth be told,” Johnson said. “It's not fair. And that's the last thing I'm gonna say, I hope you ask god for forgiveness. You don't have mine,” Johnson said.

He added later, “She doesn't deserve forgiveness, she doesn't deserve peace. I can't forgive somebody like that. ”The case has also raised broader questions, including whether the family will ever know what led up to their child’s death, whether the county will follow the city’s lead after the city increased fines for loose dogs, and whether state lawmakers will pass a new dangerous dog bill in the next legislative session.

'F*ck you, cracker': Racist insults hurled outside courthouse during Karmelo Anthony trial Tense confrontations outside a courthouse in Texas have escalated during a murder trial following the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old boy. San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a Far West Side shooting left a pickup driver hospitalized with a head wound. The victim was found near Culebra and Roft roads, alert but in critical condition.

TPUSA defended its Women’s Leadership Summit in San Antonio after protesters gathered outside the Marriott Rivercenter, calling it proof of influence. Police and organizers didn’t comment on arrests or security. San Antonio police and EMS found a man in his 20s to 30s with a gunshot wound near Vance Jackson Rd and Denton Dr around 12:50 a.m. Saturday. He later died as investigators work to piece together what happened.





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