INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public School Board presented a formal plan Thursday night to close six schools and merge them into others to address the district’s $20 million deficit. The district has cited declining enrollment and cuts to state property taxes as causes for the deficit.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public School Board presented a formal plan Thursday night to close six schools and merge them into others to address the district’s $20 million deficit.

The district has cited declining enrollment and cuts to state property taxes as causes for the deficit. The board also has cited independent charter schools’ receipt of a portion of property tax funding that would otherwise go to IPS schools as a contributing factor. Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58 will merge with Christian Park School 82 at Christian Park. Christian Park will continue to offer the Exploratory instructional model.

Also read IPS parents voice concerns over proposed school closures, mergers

Robert Lee Frost School 106 will merge with Eliza Blaker School 55 at Eliza Blaker. Eliza Blaker will continue to offer the Benjamin Harrison School 2 will merge with Charity Dye School 27 at Charity Dye. Charity Dye will continue to offer the Center for Inquiry Longfellow Middle School will merge with Howe Middle School at Howe. Howe will continue to offer the inquiry-based International Baccalaureate model.

Frederick Douglass School 19 and James A. Garfield School 31 will merge with Eleanor Skillen School 34 at Eleanor Skillen. Eleanor Skillen will offer the Margaret McFarland Learning Academy and Positive Supports Academy will move to James A. Garfield School 31. MMLA will continue to support our students with more significant special education needs. Positive Supports Academy will continue to serve our students receiving alternative education services.

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Margaret McFarland Learning Academy and Positive Supports Academy will move to James A. Garfield School 31. Margaret McFarland Learning Academy will continue to support students with more significant special education needs. Positive Supports Academy will continue to serve students receiving alternative education services. The elementary high-ability program will move from Merle Sidener Academy 59 to the Benjamin Harrison School 2 building.

The new Joyce Kilmer 69 building, currently under construction, will become the Central Indiana Training for Youth Career Center. The school system said that, if approved, the merger and closure plan would save IPS about $4 million. The transition plan presented Thursday night identifies three areas of focus for sustaining “fiscal viability”: school mergers and consolidation, contract restructuring for The transition plan outlines what’s next for the 450 staff members affected by the mergers.

IPS officials said all employees at closing and receiving schools will have to reapply but will receive priority for open positions. The district confirmed there will be no external hiring during that application period. IPS says students who opt out of the school they would merge into will receive a school choice application and priority when choosing their next school. Parents voiced concerns about the transition plan Thursday night.

Some said: “Does the board care about the IPS closures? I hope that we will see in the coming weeks a plan for how the IPS board will engage with all stakeholders and be responsive to the diverse needs of the school district you were elected to serve.

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” “In our city with one of the largest foundations in the world, who can make multi-million-dollar investments in hotels and stadiums overnight, how might we muster the same investment in the true future of our city? Our children. ”, which calls for a review and restructuring of its partnership with Innovation Network Schools. Parents also spoke at the meeting, concerned that the board might end its contracts with Innovation schools.

“Whether a child attends a traditional school, a charter school, or an Innovation Network school, their future matters equally. I’m asking IPS to lead by example and bring our school communities together. ” “Our city does not need another debate over school type. We need leaders to build a funding solution that supports IPS and benefits every public school student within the district boundary, traditional, Innovation or charter. ”