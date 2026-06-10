Parents pay tribute to brothers killed in multi-car pile-up

The parents of two brothers killed in a multi-car pile-up during a half term holiday break have paid tribute to the children. The older brother was pronounced dead at the scene while the younger sibling died at Bristol Children's Hospital on June 2.

The parents of two brothers killed in a multi-car pile-up during a half term holiday break have paid tribute to the children. Tobias Rice, eight, and his younger sibling Finley, five, were fatally injured in the crash on the A30 near Hayle, Cornwall on May 29 at around 11am.

The older brother was pronounced dead at the scene while Finley died at Bristol Children's Hospital on June 2. Two women - believed to be the boys' mother and grandmother - were also injured in the crash which took place as the family made their way to St Ives, Cornwall. Now Tobias and Finley's parents have issued a heartbreaking statement saying the siblings 'touched the hearts of everyone they met'.

It said: 'Tobias aged eight died at the scene and Finley, aged five, died as a result of his injuries four days later at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

'Both boys were full of life and energy and enjoying life to the full, through their love of school and scouting. Tobias had just moved up to cubs and Finley was about to move onto beavers.

'Their kindness and love and caring natures touched the hearts of everyone they met on their way through life. Tobias and Finley, pictured, two brothers were killed in a multi-car pile-up during a half term holiday break The brothers were fatally injured in the crash on the A30 near Hayle, Cornwall, pictured, on May 29 at around 11am 'Following this tragic loss, they have left behind two big sisters, grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins and friends.

Everyone that they met on the way now have a hole in their hearts.

'As their parents, we request continued privacy and respect at this time. 'We would also like to take this opportunity to give thanks to all the emergency services and the NHS in the South West region, for all the help and support they have given to us at this time. ' A man from Cornwall, in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was later released under investigation after being treated for minor injuries. The boys were pupils at the Priory CE Primary School in Christchurch, Dorset and headteacher Simon Croutear also paid tribute to them. Mr Croutear said: 'Our whole school community has been shocked and grieved by the tragic loss of Tobias and Finley.

'They were cherished members of our school family and will be missed. 'Our thoughts and prayers are with their family who we are in touch with and are supporting in every way we can. 'We have also been ensuring that support is in place for other pupils, as well as staff, at the school. ' Flowers have been laid at the school gate since staff and pupils returned after the half-term break.

Detective Inspector Andy Heath of Devon and Cornwall Police Serious Collisions Investigation Team said: 'I thank those who have come forward to assist us following our appeals for witnesses.

'We are continuing our investigation into the tragic deaths of Tobias and Finley, and anyone with information who has not contacted the police already should call 101, providing reference 50260136471. 'Specially trained officers continue to support the family and further information will be released at the appropriate time. ' He added: 'It is important that the family are given the privacy needed at this difficult time and my thoughts remain with them and others affected by this tragic incident.





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Multi-Car Pile-Up Brothers Killed Half Term Holiday Break Cornwall A30 Near Hayle Priory Ce Primary School Devon And Cornwall Police NHS In The South West Region Serious Collisions Investigation Team Emergency Services NHS Devon And Cornwall Police Serious Collisions Investigation Team Emergency Services NHS Devon And Cornwall Police Serious Collisions Investigation Team Emergency Services NHS

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