Critics slam the Wundrful World of Christmas at ExCeL London for high costs and poor value, with families paying £160 for basic access and extra fees for rides and photos.

Parents have fiercely criticized the Wundrful World of Christmas experience at ExCeL London, labeling it a 'money-grabbing' exploitation of families during the holiday season. The immersive attraction, marketed as London's largest indoor Christmas adventure, has drawn intense backlash after attendees reported exorbitant hidden costs and disappointing attractions.

Prohibitive Costs for Family Visits

Families faced entry tickets totaling nearly £160 for a group of five, with adult admissions priced at approximately £34 and children's tickets at £29.90. This baseline cost excluded additional charges for rides, which started at £4 per carousel trip, and professional photography sessions with Santa, which demanded an extra £9.50 per family snapshot.

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Visitor Reactions to Disappointing Attractions

Alex Dodman, a 39-year-old civil servant and social media reviewer, published a scathing assessment of the event on Wednesday that quickly garnered over 7,000 likes. He described the eight themed rooms as depressingly empty, noting that activities ranged from writing wish lists to throwing artificial snow into bins lined with plastic liners.

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Long Queues and Operational Failures

Visitors complained about excessive waiting times, with one father citing a 20-minute queue just to enter Santa's grotto and another report of an hour-long wait on a Saturday. Jayne Sharp, a former host of Bingo Night Live, noted that the event felt like a series of holding pens where actors repeated routines for different groups due to overcrowding.

Hygiene and Boredom Issues Reported

Complaints extended to hygiene standards, with Sharp reporting piles of food waste and spilled drinks in the cafeteria area and screws found mixed into the artificial snow play area. Many children under the age of 10 were deemed too tall for rides, leading to boredom while parents attempted to escape the 'torturous' environment before the scheduled end on December 24.