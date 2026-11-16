Lilia Nungaray and William Amaya file claims against LAUSD after 17-year-old Xavier Nungaray jumped from Benjamin Franklin High School, alleging district negligence.

Parents of Xavier Nungaray have initiated legal action against Los Angeles Unified School District following the death of their 17-year-old son, who jumped to his death from a fourth-floor railing at Benjamin Franklin High School on September 30, 2026. Lilia Paola Nungaray and William Amaya arrived at the district headquarters in Los Angeles on Monday, November 16, 2026, accompanied by legal counsel to formally announce their intent to pursue a lawsuit.

Legal Claim Rejection and Immediate Grievances

Attorney Spencer Lucas represented the family during a press conference, stating that they filed a government claim against the district in mid-October, which the district officially rejected on Monday. Lucas emphasized that this rejection is the mandatory preliminary step required before filing a lawsuit against any public agency in California. He declared that the family will proceed with litigation to hold the school district accountable and demand full justice for Xavier, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries to his head and torso.

Also read Parents File Claims Against LAUSD Over Student Death at Franklin High

Lilia Nungaray arrived at the event visibly distraught, flanked by her husband William Amaya and extended family members holding signs demanding justice. Lucas detailed the family's frustration with the district's lack of communication, stating that LAUSD has offered no condolences, not even a simple email, phone call, or text message. He accused the district of stonewalling the grieving parents and refusing to provide basic information regarding the circumstances that led to their son's tragic death.

Contrasting Narratives on Suicide and School Safety

The Los Angeles County medical examiner officially ruled the death a suicide, a conclusion that stands in direct contrast to the mother's assertions. Lilia Nungaray stated unequivocally that her son was not suicidal, noting that he had asked his parents for help with a school project due the next morning. She described Xavier as a kind, loving, and respectful teenager with dreams of learning to drive, getting a part-time job, and continuing his education.

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Online videos captured moments before the incident, showing a teacher attempting to intervene in a classroom fight between two students. The footage appears to show one student punching another while the adult shouts stop. The mother questioned why the injuries sustained during this altercation have not been investigated more thoroughly to determine if they played a role in the tragedy. She also urged the public to stop sharing videos and photos of her son's final moments, citing the emotional toll on the family.

Allegations of Negligence and Record Withholding

Michael Carrillo, attorney for Xavier's father William Amaya, revealed that his client filed a separate claim against the district earlier this week and has yet to receive a response. Carrillo accused LAUSD of ignoring requests for critical records, including data on bullying incidents at Franklin High and nearby campuses. He criticized the district for failing to disclose basic operational details, such as the identity of substitute teachers present that day and the locations where campus security guards were supposed to be stationed.

Carrillo characterized the district's behavior as a pattern of blocking and obstructing transparency, a tactic he claimed is evident in this case and many others involving the school system. He expressed outrage that neither the family nor their attorneys have received answers regarding the student who was attacking Xavier. The legal team is actively seeking accountability for the aggressor and questioning the school's duty of care during the altercation.

District Response and Future Legal Steps

A spokesperson for Los Angeles Unified responded to the accusations by stating that the district's hearts remain with the family, friends, and school community grieving this loss. The spokesperson reiterated the district's commitment to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment where every student deserves to feel supported and respected. They added that LAUSD takes all concerns about student safety seriously and remains dedicated to student well-being.

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However, the spokesperson declined to answer direct questions about whether the district had offered condolences to the family or provided the requested records. The statement noted that while the district does not comment on pending or potential litigation, they are aware of the family's concerns. As the legal proceedings move forward, the family continues to demand transparency and answers regarding the safety protocols and staff supervision that were in place at the time of the incident.