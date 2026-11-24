The Philadelphia jurors hit SRS Distribution, a Texas-based Texas-based roofing material company and subsidiary of Home Depot, with $255 in punitive damages over the death of Jose Sicajau in 2022.

A Philadelphia jury awarded $264 million to the family of an undocumented immigrant and construction worker who died in 2022 after falling from the second-story roof of a Southampton home.

The verdict Monday is the largest awarded by a jury in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas so far this year. Jose Sicajau, 29, of Guatemala, came to the U.S. roughly a decade ago to send money back to his family. On July 20, 2022, Sicajau and his brother were working together on a Bucks County house. The immigrant unloaded plywood delivered by a crane to a second story roof, according to court records.

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Even though the roof had no railing, and Sicajau had no fall protection equipment, the operator placed the plywood “dangerously close to the edge of the roof,” the attorneys for the worker’s estate said in court records. The crane operator also failed to designate a person to coordinate the transfer and didn’t hold a meeting with the workers receiving the load to discuss safety, the attorneys said.

Sicajau’s estate filed a lawsuit in 2023 against SRS Distribution, a Texas-based roofing material company and subsidiary of Home Depot , and North Point Exteriors , a Doylestown-based general contractor overseeing the renovation protect. Judge Caroline Turner presided over the trial in the case, which lasted for five days. The jury deliberations began Friday and continued into Monday.

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The jurors awarded Sicajau’s estate $9 million in compensatory damages, finding SRS Distribution 65% liable, North Point Exteriors 30% liable, and the man himself 5% liable. North Point Exterior settled the case against them before trial, so they will not need to pay their share of the verdict. The jury further awarded $255 in punitive damages against SRS Distributions after finding that the company acted “outrageously,” according to the verdict sheet.

The company declined to settle the case for $68.5 million, court records show. It has an insurance policy that exceeds $200 million. Sicajau’s parents in Guatemala are the beneficiaries of his estate. They testified remotely during the trial, as did Sicajau’s brother who was with him on the site the day he fell, according to Jeffrey Goodman, the Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky attorney who represented the estate.

“SRS Distribution made the outrageous calculation that undocumented workers were less worthy of a safe workplace,” Goodman said in a statement. “The jury clearly told them they miscalculated. ” The attorneys for SRS Distribution and North Point Exteriors did not respond to requests for comment. Sicajau fell because he stepped on plywood that had not been secured yet, SRS Distribution said in court records.

And the wood that went to the roof wasn’t from the roofing supplier, the company said. The crane operator was on site that day because of an unrelated delivery and agreed to hoist the plywood to the roof on the hot July day as a courtesy. The crane operator has been scapegoated, even though no witness saw the crane causing the fall, the company argued in court records.

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The lawsuit also has procedural deficits, that SRS Distribution said in court records would be a “significant issue” on appeal if they lost the trial. Specifically, Sicajau’s estate filed an updated version of the lawsuit in 2024 after the two-year statute of limitation already passed. The Philadelphia jury ultimately was not convinced by SRS Distribution’s arguments in trial and hit the company with a quarter-billion dollars in punitive damages.