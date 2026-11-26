Maria Middleton's parents recall her words after a terminal brain tumor diagnosis as bishops advance her cause to become the first Gen Z saint.

Meet the mastermind behind New York City's iconic Christmas light displays and holiday magicFederal judge blocks FCC from reviewing ABC station licenses early as part of agency's spat with networkShane Gillis wishes ex-girlfriend 'the best' after tell-all essay accusing him of cheating and 'red flags'CBS News seeks to settle $20M defamation lawsuit filed by Maryland teenager over Reflecting Pool reportLongtime UC Berkeley law professor leaves for Texas, says it prioritized DEI over 'academic excellence'Democrats to include creators and influencers to maximize viewership for presidential primary debatesVirginia school district defends Thanksgiving 'Day of Mourning' resources for kids as young as third grade ‘Nobody Wants This’ star Tovah Feldshuh has ‘no animosity’ toward co-star despite Israel disagreementJudge pauses FCC's early license review for Disney-owned ABC stationsCEO warns Democrats will have to compromise on school choice policies after parents benefitedRachel Maddow says getting rid of Electoral College 'doable' for Democrats if they 'swing for the fences' Seattle restaurant owner repeatedly victimized by break-ins says city leaders must make streets saferCraig Carton: Aaron Rodgers will always be a disappointment | The Craig Carton Show Craig Carton Calls Aaron Rodgers Benching A Embarrasing End To A Hall of Fame Career | The Craig Carton ShowMichigan is the Dumbest School in the History of College Sports | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichDeion Sanders is FULL of Sh*t | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichUC Berkeley professor leaves for Texas over 'lack of respect for freedom of speech' Jocko Willink | Leadership, Responsibility & Parenting | Tomi Lahren is FearlessSusan and Brian Middleton join ' The Story' to reflect on the life and faith of their late daughter, Maria Middleton, as Catholic bishops take an early step toward her potential sainthood.

The parents of a Doylestown, Pennsylvania, teenager who could become the Catholic Church's first Gen Z saint are sharing their daughter's powerful message of hope, recalling how she remained steadfast in her faith while braving a terminal brain tumor diagnosis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I will not despair. I will choose hope," Maria Middleton told her parents just two weeks after her diagnosis. Her father, Brian Middleton, recounted the conversation Tuesday on"The Story with Martha MacCallum.