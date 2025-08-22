Parents of Missing 7-Month-Old Emmanuel Haro Arrested for Murder

The parents of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro, who went missing from a California parking lot last week, have been arrested for murder.

Over a week has passed since 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro was reported missing after an alleged kidnapping from a parking lot in San Bernardino County, California . Now, both of his parents, Jake and Rebecca Haro, have been arrested in connection to the investigation. On Friday, authorities conducted an operation at the family's home in Cabazon, an unincorporated community in Riverside County approximately 20 miles west of Palm Springs.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed the arrests of Emmanuel's parents for murder.\Emmanuel was first reported missing on Thursday, August 14th. His mother, Rebecca Haro, initially claimed she was attacked while changing her baby's diaper in the Big 5 parking lot in Yucaipa. She told reporters she heard someone behind her and fell to the ground. Upon regaining her composure and getting back up, she discovered her baby was missing. 'I woke up on the floor and my son was gone,' Rebecca Haro stated in an interview last week with FOX 11.\Since then, she has ceased communication with the media, and investigators allege that both she and Emmanuel's father, Jake Haro, have ceased cooperation. As the search for the missing baby intensified in the Inland Empire, an attorney representing Jake Haro stated that his client and wife had been receiving death threats. He also denied claims made by officials, asserting that they had been cooperating with investigators. Attorney Vincent Hughes said that the couple had provided their phones, laptops, and passwords. 'It doesn't seem law enforcement is doing anything to find this child,' Hughes told FOX 11 on Tuesday. 'He's holed up in his house with his family because they are not getting the support that they need.' Hughes further stated that there was a reported sighting of Emmanuel in Bakersfield. An official with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department acknowledged awareness of the report but declined to provide further comment. Rebecca and Jake Haro have also been receiving death threats, Hughes claimed. 'It's very clear that their own community is going against them without any definitive evidence that they did anything wrong.' Court records reveal that Jake Haro pleaded guilty to child cruelty charges in Riverside County in a separate case in 2018. He is currently on probation after being convicted of those charges and jailed earlier in 2023. 'He did not serve in state prison for four years as being reported. He reached that deal through a plea agreement,' Hughes said. 'He acknowledged his role in that situation and there was more than one person convicted.' This is a developing story. FOX 11 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available





