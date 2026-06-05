Parents of child killed by babysitter’s dogs say they still want answers after sentencing

A year and a half after 1-year-old Jiryiah Johnson was mauled to death by his babysitter’s dogs, the woman responsible has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

These dogs attacked and killed 1-year-old Jiryiah Johnson, who was at his babysitter's house at the time of the deadly attack. A year and a half after 1-year-old Jiryiah Johnson was mauled to death by his babysitter’s dogs, the woman responsible has been Heather Rodriquez faced a judge this week for sentencing in the deadly dog attack that devastated Jiryiah’s family and led to renewed calls for stronger dangerous dog laws in Texas.

Inside Rodriquez's Southwest Side home, investigators found signs of destruction after the attack. In the aftermath, authorities said Rodriquez did not show remorse and did not want deputies to remove her animals from the home.

“She seemed to be more concerned with what was going on with those dogs,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said after the attack. “It’s hard to have any mercy at all,” Perez told Rodriquez before handing down the sentence. Before Rodriquez was taken away, Jiryiah’s parents, Erika Castro and Julian Johnson, spoke directly to the woman they had trusted with their son. Days after the sentencing, Erika and Julian sat down with the I-Team.

The interview happened on what would have been Jiryiah’s third birthday. She'd been a close friend of Erika's cousin, and someone they were led to believe they could trust. Erika Castro and Julian Johnson talk about their son and the recent sentencing of Heather Rodriquez“We’ll probably never get that answer, truth be told,” Julian added. Body camera footage showed deputies telling Rodriquez several times to call Erika and tell her what had happened to Jiryiah.

In court, Erika testified that she never did.

“You knew how much Jiryiah meant to us,” Erika said. “I trusted you from the moment you came over that morning, picked him up, and went back to your house. I trusted you. ”“It’s not fair,” he said.

“And that’s the last thing I’m gonna say is, I hope you ask God for forgiveness. You don’t have mine. ”“She doesn’t deserve forgiveness, she doesn’t deserve peace,” he said.

“I can’t forgive somebody like that. ”“If we can’t see our son smile, we’d love to make other kids smile, because they deserve it,” Julian said.

“If we can give a little bit of joy in Jiryiah’s name, that means the world to us. ”Lawmakers will return to Austin in 2027. Several local lawmakers have told the I-Team they plan to continue pushing for a dangerous dog bill after similar efforts failed in 2023 and again in 2025. One of the more confusing and talked-about moments of Game 1 of the NBA Finals came when a fan ran onto the court during the second half.

SAN ANTONIO - Another 18-wheeler has flipped over on the infamous Finesilver Curve, a stretch of highway notorious for truck rollovers, spilling oil and triggering a hazmat response early Thursday morning. The crash happeAn infestation of the flesh-eating flies has been confirmed in South Texas, setting off alarm bells for the state’s cattle industry.

A sample from a 3-week-old calf from La Pryor in Zavala County tested positive for the cSAN ANTONIO — A star-studded crowd filled Frost Bank Center on Wednesday night as the New York Knicks faced the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Am





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