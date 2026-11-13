Parents of 13-year-old killed on e-motorcycle in Garden Grove plead not guilty to child endangerment

Vu Thanh Nguyen, of Santa Ana, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to felony child endangerment. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Nguyen was riding his electric motorcycle at speeds over 40 mph when he crashed into a concrete light pole on May 7. Prosecutors said his father, Vu Thanh Nguyen, had been warned multiple times about his son's reckless riding.

Vu Thanh Nguyen, of Santa Ana, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to felony child endangerment. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. It is alleged that some alterations were made to the 13-year-old's e-motorcycle, and allegedly the father was aware. According to prosecutors, Benson posted videos of himself doing leg switches and wheelies on his electric motorcycle to social media.

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The boy's mother's case was heard in a separate courtroom on Thursday. Hong Cuc Thi Nguyen, 49, of Santa Ana, pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

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"When parents refuse to hold their children accountable and that refusal to parent results in unspeakable tragedy, then I have no choice but to hold parents accountable," OC DA Todd Spitzer said earlier in a news release. The E-Ride Pro SS 2.0 E-Moto ridden by Benson was classified as a motor-driven cycle under CVC section 405 or a motorcycle under CVC section 400.

Both classifications require a valid motorcycle license for street operation, as well as DMV registration, license plate, insurance and full motorcycle equipment.