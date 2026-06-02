Parents Mourn Three-Year-Old Son Levi Wright After Tragic Toy Tractor Accident

Kallie and Spencer Wright share their heartbreaking journey after the death of their three-year-old son Levi, who drowned following a toy tractor incident. The family's emotional posts and obituary highlight their grief, faith, and cherished memories.

Three years ago, Kallie Wright received her last dandelion bouquet from her son Levi. Two years ago, she found herself in a hospital grappling with the most difficult decision of her life-one that ultimately became the most compassionate choice for her child.

Reflecting on the cyclical pain of these past weeks, she noted how challenging it is to live a normal life when anniversaries bring waves of grief. In a heartfelt social media share, Kallie posted a video of Levi presenting her with a flower during an outing on farmland, a simple yet profound moment that now carries deep poignancy. The Wright family endured an unimaginable tragedy when their three-year-old son, Levi Spencer Wright, affectionately called "Beans," died on June 2, 2024.

The incident occurred when Levi drove his toy tractor into a river. Despite swift responses from first responders who located and airlifted him to a nearby children's hospital, he could not survive his injuries. Kallie elaborated on the family's ordeal in a June 2 post, detailing sleepless nights, extensive research, consultations with leading neurologists, and the outpouring of prayers from their community.

She expressed that Levi's brief signs of resilience provided them with time to reach a place of peace regarding his passing. She believes he gave them that time consciously, a final act of thoughtfulness from a child she always described as considerate. In the days following Levi's death, Kallie shared an emotional obituary on Facebook, linking to a Mortuary.org notice that formally recorded his passing.

On June 11, she posted a video montage celebrating Levi's life, showing clips of his growth from infancy. The family's love for Levi is evident in every memory they preserve. Earlier, on April 1, Kallie had shared a bittersweet family photo, acknowledging that it was not the image she had envisioned five years prior. She holds a belief that some events happen for a reason and that Levi was only meant to be with them for a short time.

While she struggles with confusion and pain, she finds solace in the hope of reuniting with him in the afterlife, where she imagines she will raise him again. The Wrights' story is one of profound loss, unconditional love, and the search for meaning amid grief





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Levi Wright Toy Tractor Accident Child Death Parent Grief Obituary

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