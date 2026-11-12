Parents keeping kids home amid ongoing situation involving man near NJ school

Community members identified the man as Mark Cozens. A warrant for his arrest on terroristic threats charges was issued Tuesday.

Parents in the Southampton School District say they are keeping their children home as concerns grow over an ongoing situation involving a man who lives near school property and is wanted on a warrant for terroristic threats.

Parents expressed frustration over what they described as delayed communication from the district, despite acknowledging information shared with families Tuesday. They said the man's property borders school grounds and raised concerns about student safety. The district superintendent said security has been increased and shelter-in-place procedures have been implemented in response to the situation involving the man who lives near the school. Community members identified the man as Mark Cozens.

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A warrant for his arrest on terroristic threats charges was issued Tuesday. Parents pointed to a timeline distributed by the district to families that outlined incidents dating back to Nov. 2.

"We find out nine days later the timeline and events of this individual that he's been threatening the school where we send our children where we expect the school to keep our children safe," one parent said. According to the district, the individual drove through the school parking lot twice on Monday and made gestures at security cameras. The district also said it received concerning emails last week indicating self-harm.

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Neighbors and parents described loud music coming from the home and what they characterized as disturbing Halloween decorations. Parents also cited an October incident in which shots were fired from outside the home while children were outside for the Champions after-school care program. They said they first learned about the incident through Facebook rather than from the school.

Malayshia Allford case: Medical examiner's report reveals new details in murder of missing girl"They made a post; they heard shooting; they brought the kids inside; they called the police," one parent said. Several parents told reporters they will not send their children back to school until the man is apprehended.

"It's going to turn out bad if he's not taken care of, that includes his mental health and him being apprehended," one parent said. Another parent added, "My children are safe at home rather than being in school under a shelter-in-place, doors locked or what have you. That's not going to stop a bullet if this guy decides to go out in blades of glory and starts shooting guns.

" The superintendent has sent a letter to the township requesting an ordinance that would restrict the discharge of firearms within a certain distance of school grounds. State police were contacted for comment but had not responded as of Wednesday night. The whereabouts of Mark Cozens remained unknown. Malayshia Allford case: Medical examiner's report reveals new details in murder of missing girl