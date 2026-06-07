Parents' Grief and Questions of Justice After Student's Stabbing Death

The murder of Henry Nowak by Vickrum Digwa exposes failures in police response and debates over knife laws in the UK.

The murder of 18-year-old university student Henry Nowak has sparked national outrage after chilling bodycam footage revealed his final moments. Police officers, who had condemned him as a racist, ignored Henry as he repeatedly told them he had been stabbed and could not breathe.

Instead of helping him, officers made him sit up and shackled his hands behind his back. As he bled to death, they seemed more concerned about his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, who told them his hair had been pulled and he had a little bruise over his eye. Henry's final words were met with an officer telling him he was under arrest for assault.

After Digwa, 23, was jailed for life this week, Henry's heartbroken father Mark described the contrast between how the two young men were treated as unbearable. He said the thought of his son lying in the road scared and bleeding would haunt him forever, adding that it is his job to protect his children and he failed to keep him safe.

While the role of the police in the tragedy has been widely condemned, another shocking contrast in the case is equally disturbing. Kiran Kaur, 52, hid her son's bloodied murder weapon in her home, insisting she did what any mother would do to protect her son. Digwa claimed he was attacked by Henry in a racially motivated incident and told police the teenager had not been stabbed.

Digwa was sentenced to life and will serve at least 20 years before being eligible for parole. Henry, from Chafford Hundred in Essex, was described as a keen footballer and was killed months after starting university. While Henry's parents felt helpless, Digwa's family appeared to do everything they could to help their son evade justice. In the aftermath of the killing, his mother Kiran hid her son's bloodied murder weapon in her home.

It shockingly emerged that Digwa asked his mother, who is being held on remand for assisting an offender, to take the weapon away from the murder scene. His family have spoken exclusively to the Daily Mail revealing their own personal dilemma but insist that Kiran did the right thing. Speaking from her home in Southampton, Digwa's grandmother Bimla Kaur, 75, said she has been to see her in prison and she is doing the best she can.

She only did what any mother would have done, which is to protect her child, and now she is going to be punished for this. Kiran was described as a devout Sikh and housewife who never worked but instead focused on raising her children in a traditional Sikh household.

Bimla insisted that Kiran had done a good job raising her sons but said that Vickrum had been a difficult boy, appearing to blame the environment he grew up in for his troubled behaviour. She said Vickrum has always been a difficult boy but that is not unusual for children who are born in Britain.

While Henry's family have been keen to avoid his death becoming a political issue, the case has sparked a fresh debate over knife laws in the UK. Weapons-obsessed Digwa repeatedly stabbed Henry with an eight-inch blade he said he carried as part of his Sikh faith. While possessing a blade is illegal in the UK, carrying a knife as part of national costume or for religious reasons are potential lawful defences under Section 139 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

The Offensive Weapons Act 2019 further protects the right of Sikhs to possess and supply kirpans, a ceremonial sword or dagger that is one of the religion's five articles of faith. On the night of the tragedy, Digwa was carrying the large dagger in a sheath around his neck, in addition to a smaller traditional kirpan worn under his clothing.

Calling for urgent reforms, Henry's father insisted common sense should be applied to the law and said nobody should be allowed to walk openly through the streets of Britain carrying a knife the size of the weapon used to kill his son. It further emerged that Digwa's family come from a particularly martial Sikh sect that prides itself on being skilled in the use of swords, knives and other weapons while proclaiming themselves to be the commandos of the faith.

He regularly participated in combat sessions with an array of arms as a devoted member of the Nihangs, an ancient order of Sikhism that was formed around 500 years ago to protect the religion and its places of worship at a time when they were under attack from Muslim rulers in India





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