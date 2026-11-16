Parents File Claims Against LAUSD Over Student Death at Franklin High

Parents of 17-year-old Xavier Nungaray-Martinez have filed damage claims against LAUSD following his death at Franklin High School, alleging negligence and bullying.

A mourner signs a whiteboard filled with condolences during a vigil at Benjamin Franklin High School in Highland Park for student Xavier Nungaray-Martinez, who died after plunging over the railing of a fourth-floor outdoor corridor.

The parents of Xavier Nungaray-Martinez, a 17-year-old Franklin High senior who fell to his death from a fourth-floor corridor after a Sept. 30 campus assault, have filed damage claims against LAUSD. The county medical examiner ruled his death a suicide, a conclusion his family contests. Family members of Xavier Nungaray-Martinez have filed claims for damages with the Los Angeles school district over the recent on-campus death of the 17-year-old senior at Franklin High.

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The official announcement of the claims is scheduled for Monday, but details became available over the weekend when attorneys released copies of what they said they filed with the L.A. Unified School District. Xavier’s mother and father are represented by different law firms. Each firm has filed a claim on behalf of the parent it represents.

The claims accuse the school district of general negligence, of allowing dangerous conditions at the campus and of breaching legal obligations to protect students in its care.

“LAUSD knew or should have known that Xavier was being bullied by other students at Franklin High School, and knew or should have known of the assailant’s propensity for aggression and violence, through staff observation, prior incidents, discipline records, counselor contacts and other information available to it,” states theThe claim also states that Xavier and his mother “met with the administration of Franklin High School about a separate bullying incident that took place while Xavier was a sophomore. Xavier was partially blamed for that prior incident by school administration.

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”“The LAUSD staff and administration at Benjamin Franklin High School received prior notice of the lack of proper supervision of the students,” states the claim of the father, William Amaya, which lists Xavier’s last name as Amaya.

“The LAUSD and its administrators knew that Xavier ... had being bullied prior to the savage beating” and “did nothing to protect from this bully or other bullies. ”No ‘back to normal’ at Franklin High as campus grapples with trauma after student’s death Family members of Xavier Nungaray-Martinez, a Franklin High student who died after a fall, challenged the finding that he died by suicide, joining other LAUSD families in a call for the return of school police and stronger anti-bullying measures.in a classroom by another student before running out the door, then plunging over a fourth-floor railing as it appeared that the student who hit him was rapidly approaching.

All of that was captured on cellphone video that has circulated widely but that does not capture what preceded the alleged assault. Both claims describe some elements of the alleged sequence of events in greater detail than is available on the public videos. According to the mother’s claim, “as students were breaking for lunch,” a student attacked Xavier, punching him “in the face and knocked him to the floor, then kept punching him while he was down.

A classmate who was directly behind them saw the other student punch Xavier repeatedly. Xavier was not fighting back. ”In interviews with The Times, some students and parents have raised concerns about bullying, while others said bullying was rare or no worse than at other high schools. After the recent deaths of two young Latino men by suicide, youth mental health care professionals reflect on the ongoing mental health crisis happening among Latino children and adolescents.

The mother’s claim also states that a teacher in the room did not immediately separate the students, summon help or follow-up to make sure Xavier was not in a position to suffer further harm. The father’s claim states that the teacher in charge was a substitute — which other members of the school community also have said in interviews.

Cellphone video previously reviewed by The Times shows the teacher, an older man, shouting at the alleged assailant to stop and then standing between the students to separate them. In the video, the alleged attacker takes a final swing at Xavier, who is turned away, knocking him down. Xavier then stumbles quickly out of the room. His plunge over the balcony seems to happen only seconds later and is captured in what appears to be a different cellphone video.

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“The blows Xavier took to the head, and the terror, panic and confusion the assault caused, left him dazed and disoriented, and ... he went over the railing as a direct result of the assault,” the mother’s claim states. The father’s claim states that “the beating caused Xavier Amaya to run away from the bully, seemingly in an attempt to escape ... which caused Xavier Amaya to fall ... causing his tragic and untimely death.

”The mother’s claim is dated Oct. 15 and signed by attorneys Spencer R. Lucas and Alec M. Clark. The father’s claim is dated Nov. 13 and signed by attorney Luis A. Carrillo. LAUSD parents called for school police to return to campuses after the death of Franklin High student Xavier Nungaray-Martinez. Concerns over bullying and student safety are rising.

The Los Angeles Police Department has released virtually no information about its ongoing investigation into Xavier’s death, saying it is looking into allegations that “bullying may have contributed. ” No arrests have been made. Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A.

Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A. ,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM for 15 years.

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